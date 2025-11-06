Visual Action Announces the Visual Action Platform 8.0 - Throttling AI Overreach through Collaborative Intelligence

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Action Software, leader in operational visualization, today announces the release of the Visual Action Platform™ 8.0, introducing powerful new methods for integrating collaborative intelligence into Flaremap® business applications.

In an unreliable world of AI overreach, effective business processes require collaborative intelligence – a responsible integration of artificial intelligence, natural intelligence, and human oversight. The Visual Action Platform 8.0 delivers on this requirement with significant new integration and security capabilities, enabling processes where collaborative intelligence is demanded.

"Organizations realize that operational visualization is about more than just drawing pictures of data…it's about gathering, understanding, and acting on information gathered across deeply interconnected teams and systems," said Nathaniel Kren, Director of Platform Engineering at Visual Action. He continued, "Accuracy is critical; and this new release extends our mission to make complex operational processes visible, explainable, and actionable."

The Visual Action Platform 8.0 delivers against three collaborative intelligence mandates: 1) facilitating AI-enhanced decision-making and data pre-processing, 2) providing oversight interfaces that provide clear and understandable visibility into AI-driven outputs, and 3) bringing contextual review and conversational decision support to end users.

The Visual Action Platform's newly optimized backend supports even further integration capabilities, preparing deployments for fast and easy integration of AI/ML models, communication tools, external workflows, and more.

New collaboration controls in version 8.0 redefine how individuals and teams share and work together, enabling secure sharing of applications and data with individuals or groups. Users are given complete control over visibility, editing, and distribution rights – supporting the growing need for flexibility, accountability, and security in complex, cross-functional environments.

Complementing the collaborative user experience, a new security and access framework empowers administrators with precise control over users, teams, and information – ensuring that the right people have the right access at the right time.

Users will also notice an updated interface design in version 8.0, offering a cleaner, more intuitive experience, built to strengthen focus and enhance workflow continuity without sacrificing any of the underlying operational philosophies that Visual Action users expect.

"The new release continues to demonstrate Visual Action's deep appreciation for meeting operational requirements in the real world," commented Sean Spiesz, Business Development Executive at TreXis (www.trexis.net), an innovator in digital banking solutions. "The new integration framework allows human intelligence and artificial intelligence to merge – customers can rely on the Platform for both its meaningful revelations and functional flexibility," he concluded.

To learn more about the Visual Action Platform 8.0, please visit www.visualaction.com.

About Visual Action

Visual Action was founded to radically advance the utility and relevance of data visualization. The Company's patented Flaremap® technology is the foundation of the Visual Action Platform™, and helps organizations identify and assess threats, monitor performance, and actively reduce risk. Flaremap applications are integrated with enterprise processes and designed for operational use. Visual Action serves many industries—with specific focuses on defense & national intelligence, financial services, and core infrastructure companies. Visual Action is privately held with headquarters in Orchard Park, New York. For more information, contact +1 972-808-0400, [email protected], and www.visualaction.com.

Contact:

Melissa Colantuoni

Visual Action Software, Inc.

972 808 0400

[email protected]

SOURCE Visual Action Software, Inc.