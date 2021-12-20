Visual Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.39 Bn | Altair Engineering Inc. and Alteryx Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

View FREE Report Sample for more insights into the drivers impacting the growth of the visual analytics market

The visual analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 4.39 bn from 2020 to 2025. The market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 9.23%. This report by Technavio provides detailed insights to help organizations make confident business decisions.

Key Vendors and Their Offerings

Altair Engineering Inc. - The company offers visual analytics under the product name Panopticon.

Alteryx Inc. - The company offers visual analytics, which provides faster data blending, creates smarter visualizations, and many more.

Arcadia Data Inc. - The company offers visual analytics, which comes with speed, scale, security, and full visualization capabilities for the production analytics environment.

Datameer Inc. - The company offers visual analytics, which provides data, insights and algorithms, with full context and transparency, while continuing to ensure data governance.

International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers visual analytics though its Cognos analytics.

Market Segmentation Analysis

By end-user, the visual analytics market has been classified into five segments, namely BFSI, CPG and retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

The BFSI segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the visual analytics market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America , APAC, Europe , MEA, and South America

35% of the growth will originate from North America.

The US is a key country for the visual analytics market in North America.

Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and South America.

Notes:

The visual analytics market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Arcadia Data Inc., Datameer Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tableau Software LLC

Visual Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Arcadia Data Inc., Datameer Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tableau Software LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

