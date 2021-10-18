Visual Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 4.39 Bn| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities | Technavio

The growing availability and complexity of data, accelerating data use in industries, and increasing dependency on the Internet for critical operations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, data privacy and security concerns may threaten the growth of the visual analytics market.

Visual Analytics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

BFSI



CPG And Retail



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

Visual Analytics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the visual analytics market include Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Arcadia Data Inc., Datameer Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tableau Software LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the visual analytics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Visual Analytics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist visual analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the visual analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the visual analytics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of visual analytics market vendors

Visual Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.32% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.23 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Arcadia Data Inc., Datameer Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., QlikTech international AB, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Tableau Software LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

