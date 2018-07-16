Visual BI Breaks Ground on Their Corporate HQ, Plowing and Sowing New Jobs in Plano

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In Ground-breaking news- Visual BI Solutions, a niche global BI & Analytics solutions firm, announced their plans to expand their corporate headquarters at the intersection of Parkwood Blvd and Windhaven Pkwy Plano, TX, creating up to 100 new jobs by 2022.

City of Plano Economic Development offered Visual BI up to $100,000 in conditional job credits based on the company's job creation plans. Visual BI would invest $4.5 million in the property of nearly 20,000 Square Feet office space, which is located at 5920 Windhaven Pkwy in West Plano.

Visual BI's Founder/CEO Gopal Krishnamurthy with the project team from Haggard Property Group, Obrien Architects and Raymond Construction Inc. Visual BI Solutions HQ

Home to Visual BI's operations for several years, this economic incentive agreement with the City of Plano would be a contributing factor in the firm's decision to break-ground and expand its commercial activities within Plano, paving the way to creating more employment opportunities and retaining local talent.

Cyndy Powell, Director, Business Retention & Expansion from City of Plano, said "We're very excited about Visual BI Solutions relocating and expanding its business and commercial activities in Plano. The City makes economic development grants to companies like Visual BI Solutions with several objectives in mind: stimulating business and commercial activity, job creation and promoting economic development. The grant approved by our City Council will benefit Plano and its citizens by enhancing the local tax base, generating additional local sales tax revenues and increasing ad valorem tax values."

With More than 100+ leading global companies leveraging Visual BI's proprietary software products and market-leading expertise in BI & Analytics, Visual BI enters this new phase by further strengthening its Research and Development of their innovative suite of offerings.

The firm will strive to sustain, develop and redefine their products and solutions portfolio, embracing the constantly evolving technology and market insights, thereby empowering businesses to make the most out of their BI investments.

Visual BI will also be establishing a state-of-the-art Training facility, that will host cutting edge Training, Workshops and Strategy/Roadmap sessions that will complement their existing consulting & implementation capabilities in the BI & Analytics space.

Gopal Krishnamurthy, Founder/CEO of Visual BI, said "As we look to rapidly expand our solution offerings in the coming years, City of Plano's endorsement of our vision to attract, create and retain high quality employee base in the field of analytics is a huge motivation to expand within Plano".

The company currently hosts international offices in Chennai, India and Calgary, Canada, employing more than 250 associates and is actively hiring for numerous positions worldwide. Interested applicants can learn more and apply online at https://visualbi.com/careers/.

Visual BI has engaged an "A" team in Toby Haggard's Haggard Property Group to develop and oversee this dream project. Collaborating with them are Obrien Architects, who have come up with an eclectic design for the building and Raymond Construction Inc. has been awarded with the general contract to execute this modern office space.

Visual BI is a leading all-in-one business intelligence (BI) enablement firm specializing in BI & Analytics services, solutions and products. Visual BI's end-to-end BI expertise covers platforms such as SAP Business Warehouse, SAP BusinessObjects BI solutions, SAP HANA®, Cloud Enablement & Integration (Azure, AWS, SCP), Big Data, advanced analytics and visualization tools such as SAP Lumira, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, TIBCO Spotfire and more.

For more information, please visit www.visualbi.com

