Visual BI Solutions to Showcase Offerings for Microsoft Power BI and SAP Lumira® in Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual BI Solutions, a niche Business Intelligence (BI) & Analytics firm and a Microsoft Gold & SAP Silver Partner, today announced its participation in the upcoming Gartner Data & Analytics Summit on March 18-21 in Orlando at Booth #913.

In this event, Visual BI will be providing an exclusive demo of their following BI products that help enterprises deliverable actionable insights:

Visual BI at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019 Visual BI's ValQ for Dynamic Planning, Forecasting, Modeling & Simulations

ValQ - available for Microsoft Power BI and SAP Lumira. This product enables enterprise users visualize business models and conduct their planning, forecasting & simulations in an agile manner. VBI View: The One Enterprise BI Portal to Manage Multiple BI Platforms. This product enables enterprise users consume dashboards & reports from multiple platforms and comes with value added features such as auto-sync, metadata management, usage reporting & more

In addition, Visual BI will be exhibiting a variety of other offerings including but not limited to BI executive workshops, quick-start engagements, strategy/ roadmap sessions, BI cloud migration & corporate BI training.

"Gartner Data & Analytics Summit will be a platform that offers tremendous opportunity for us to showcase our unique value driven products offering agile analytics techniques and customer success stories covering Microsoft & SAP Analytics, with both business users and technical support teams alike," said Gopal Krishnamurthy, Founder/CEO, Visual BI Solutions.

Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019- Click here to view the agenda and register for the event.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019

Data and analytics leaders are fueling digital transformation, creating monetization opportunities, improving the customer experience and reshaping industries. Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019 provides the tools to build on the fundamentals of data management, business intelligence (BI), and analytics; harness innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT); and accelerate the shift toward a data-driven culture to lead the way to better business outcomes.

About VISUAL BI

Visual BI is a niche provider of BI & Analytics products, services & solutions. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Visual BI has won recognition from customers for driving BI excellence by leveraging a team of platinum-level experts. Some of the world's trusted brands rely on Visual BI's expertise to drive BI adoption and to deliver actionable insights to their decision-makers and executives.

Highlights:

* Best Companies to Work for in Texas, 2018

* Ranked in the Top 50 in Deloitte Technology Fast 500, 2015

* Ranked by CIOReview as one of the Top 100 Big Data Companies in the US

* Microsoft Gold Partner for Data Analytics & SAP Silver Partner

* Dedicated Visual BI Labs facility in Carrolton, TX, driving R&D and BI innovations

Visual BI's end-to-end BI expertise covers platforms such as SAP Business Warehouse, SAP BusinessObjects BI solutions, SAP HANA®, Cloud Enablement & Integration (Azure, AWS, SCP), Big Data, advanced analytics and visualization tools such as SAP Lumira, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, TIBCO Spotfire and more.

For more information, please visit http://visualbi.com/

Contact

Karey Koscevic

Director of Sales and Operations

972-232-2233

211199@email4pr.com

SOURCE Visual BI Solutions Inc

Related Links

http://visualbi.com/

