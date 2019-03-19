Visual BI Solutions to Showcase Offerings for Microsoft Power BI and SAP Lumira® in Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019
Mar 19, 2019, 10:57 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual BI Solutions, a niche Business Intelligence (BI) & Analytics firm and a Microsoft Gold & SAP Silver Partner, today announced its participation in the upcoming Gartner Data & Analytics Summit on March 18-21 in Orlando at Booth #913.
In this event, Visual BI will be providing an exclusive demo of their following BI products that help enterprises deliverable actionable insights:
- ValQ - available for Microsoft Power BI and SAP Lumira. This product enables enterprise users visualize business models and conduct their planning, forecasting & simulations in an agile manner.
- VBI View: The One Enterprise BI Portal to Manage Multiple BI Platforms. This product enables enterprise users consume dashboards & reports from multiple platforms and comes with value added features such as auto-sync, metadata management, usage reporting & more
In addition, Visual BI will be exhibiting a variety of other offerings including but not limited to BI executive workshops, quick-start engagements, strategy/ roadmap sessions, BI cloud migration & corporate BI training.
"Gartner Data & Analytics Summit will be a platform that offers tremendous opportunity for us to showcase our unique value driven products offering agile analytics techniques and customer success stories covering Microsoft & SAP Analytics, with both business users and technical support teams alike," said Gopal Krishnamurthy, Founder/CEO, Visual BI Solutions.
Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019- Click here to view the agenda and register for the event.
About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019
Data and analytics leaders are fueling digital transformation, creating monetization opportunities, improving the customer experience and reshaping industries. Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2019 provides the tools to build on the fundamentals of data management, business intelligence (BI), and analytics; harness innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT); and accelerate the shift toward a data-driven culture to lead the way to better business outcomes.
About VISUAL BI
Visual BI is a niche provider of BI & Analytics products, services & solutions. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Visual BI has won recognition from customers for driving BI excellence by leveraging a team of platinum-level experts. Some of the world's trusted brands rely on Visual BI's expertise to drive BI adoption and to deliver actionable insights to their decision-makers and executives.
Highlights:
* Best Companies to Work for in Texas, 2018
* Ranked in the Top 50 in Deloitte Technology Fast 500, 2015
* Ranked by CIOReview as one of the Top 100 Big Data Companies in the US
* Microsoft Gold Partner for Data Analytics & SAP Silver Partner
* Dedicated Visual BI Labs facility in Carrolton, TX, driving R&D and BI innovations
Visual BI's end-to-end BI expertise covers platforms such as SAP Business Warehouse, SAP BusinessObjects BI solutions, SAP HANA®, Cloud Enablement & Integration (Azure, AWS, SCP), Big Data, advanced analytics and visualization tools such as SAP Lumira, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau, TIBCO Spotfire and more.
For more information, please visit http://visualbi.com/
Contact
Karey Koscevic
Director of Sales and Operations
972-232-2233
211199@email4pr.com
SOURCE Visual BI Solutions Inc
Share this article