Visual Comfort & Co. Announces New Design Partnership with Richard June

HOUSTON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Comfort & Co. announces a new design partnership with Richard June, the Portland-based furniture and lighting designer known for his refined, material-forward approach to design. June's debut lighting line includes 35 new designs spanning ceiling, wall, table, and outdoor lighting and will be on display and available for pre-order at Dallas Market, June 23–27, 2026.

Richard June for Visual Comfort & Co.

"We're excited to welcome Richard to Visual Comfort & Co. as a Studio Collection Design Partner," said Sean Lavin, Chief Design Officer of Visual Comfort & Co. "His design approach fills an opportunity within our assortment and broadens the range of products we offer our customers. His background as a furniture maker brings a deep understanding of materials, craftsmanship, and proportion to his work."

At the heart of the line is Liora, a mix-and-match system of pendants, flush mounts, wall sconces, and a linear fixture. Defined by a balance of utility and refinement, Liora explores familiar elemental forms through careful proportion, subtle detailing, and material expression. Raw ceramic stoneware shades, available in a range of earth-toned finishes, pair with a refined Y-connection detail and matte opal glass diffusers, creating a cohesive design language expressed across multiple fixture types.

"The Liora collection is about taking familiar forms and refining them into something that feels both grounded and elevated, timeless yet deeply human," said Richard June. "I've always been drawn to pieces that quietly feel at home in a space—fixtures that seem like they've always been there and always will be. This collaboration with Visual Comfort, with their unmatched commitment to craftsmanship and quality, allowed us to achieve that vision."

Across the line, June's signature material warmth and refined construction are expressed through a range of forms and finishes inspired by the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. From flush mounts wrapped in rich wood grain to maritime-influenced outdoor lanterns designed for coastal durability, each design reflects a thoughtful balance between character and purpose.

During Dallas Market, Visual Comfort will host a Meet the Designer event with Richard June. The first 100 attendees will receive a complimentary ceramic mug inspired by the collection's ceramic material palette.

Meet the Designer with Richard June

Wednesday, June 24 | 3:00 PM

Visual Comfort & Co. Showroom

Dallas Market Center

2000 N Stemmons Fwy, IHDC Building, Suite 1D111

Dallas, TX 75207

About Richard June:

From the Pacific Northwest, Richard June creates enduring designs grounded in material honesty and craft. A furniture maker and lighting designer, he shapes timeless forms defined by balanced proportion and quiet restraint. Working closely with skilled artisans, his studio explores material character and process integrity to create collections made best to last—pieces as considered as the spaces they inhabit.

About Visual Comfort & Co.:

Visual Comfort & Co. is the world's premier resource for whole home lighting solutions, spanning decorative, architectural, ceiling fans, landscape, integrated controls and shading. Collaborating with the most talented and influential designers and brands in the industry, Visual Comfort offers an unparalleled assortment of products for every category, style, and price point. With over 66 showrooms and growing across the US, UK, and Asia, Visual Comfort continues to advance its vision of enhancing people's lives through the power and beauty of light.

Press Contact:

Sabrina Hames, [email protected]

SOURCE Visual Comfort & Co.