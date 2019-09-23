Visual Communication Strategist Dunn Joins Lumentus as Creative Manager; McMahon Promoted to Senior Account Director

Dunn is responsible for conceptualizing and developing visual content as well as providing creative solutions for clients. Before joining Lumentus, Dunn constructed and distributed digital newsletters, designed print and digital ads for the U.S., U.K., and German markets, and developed user interface prototypes in the music industry. Dunn is also experienced in performing revenue analysis of marketing campaigns, resolving website front-end issues, and creating content for website blogs and the multitude of social media platforms.

"I am delighted to join the dynamic team and culture at Lumentus," Dunn said. "I plan to harness my skills and provide a critical eye for design to create visually engaging projects that are highly customized to achieve each client's goals."

McMahon, who joined the company as an account assistant, has distinguished himself by managing numerous key agency accounts, organizing and producing video content and maintaining digital reputation management and assessment programs. McMahon has developed significant expertise in financial services, having been responsible for managing assignments for a number of high-profile clients and over the years has tackled major assignments, ranging from writing and search engine optimization to video production.

"Laura's creative acumen will bring a valuable new layer of visual expertise to our clients and Phil's promotion is well-deserved recognition of his extraordinary professionalism and client loyalty," said Laurence Moskowitz, Lumentus chief executive and managing partner. "With professionals like Laura and Phil, Lumentus offers truly world-class capabilities to its clients that range from financial services to life sciences and not-for-profit organizations."

Lumentus is a strategic communications consulting firm based in New York that helps its clients manage their brands, protect their reputations and improve their perceptions across target and stakeholder audiences. The firm's principals are leading practitioners in the areas of corporate communications, public relations and public affairs, digital reputation management, social media, advertising and branding.

For more information on Lumentus capabilities and case histories, visit http://www.lumentus.com/

