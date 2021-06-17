Visual Content Market to grow by USD 1.28 billion|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 17, 2021, 17:09 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The visual content market is set to grow by USD 1.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Ingram Image Ltd., Inmagine Group, Masterfile Corp., Pond5 Inc., Shopify Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and The Carlyle Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the growth in digital marketing, the growing online media, and online retail channels, and the increase in the number of devices capable of supporting digital media along with increasing internet penetration will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Visual Content Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Visual Content Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Stock Images
- Stock Video
- Application
- Editorial
- Commercial
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- The Middle East and Africa
- South America
Visual Content Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the visual content market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Ingram Image Ltd., Inmagine Group, Masterfile Corp., Pond5 Inc., Shopify Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and The Carlyle Group Inc.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Visual Content Market size
- Visual Content Market trends
- Visual Content Market industry analysis
The growth in digital marketing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the digital online video consumption limited by internet speeds may threaten the growth of the market.
Visual Content Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist visual content market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the visual content market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the visual content market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of visual content market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Stock images - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Stock video - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Editorial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by License Model
- Market segments
- Comparison by license model
- RF - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by license model
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendors landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adobe Inc.
- Depositphotos Inc.
- Dreamstime.com LLC
- Ingram Image Ltd.
- Inmagine Group
- Masterfile Corp.
- Pond5 Inc.
- Shopify Inc.
- Shutterstock Inc.
- The Carlyle Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
