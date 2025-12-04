Visual DB Partners with SQLite to Bring a Modern UI to the World's Most Widely Deployed Database

Visual DB aims to bridge that gap. The company positions itself as "Access for 2025"—a modern take on Microsoft Access's original vision of making databases accessible to business users, but built on production-grade database engines and designed for today's cloud-native, collaborative workflows.

"Our mission is to elevate relational databases for everyday users," said Rajeev Karunakaran, co-founder of Visual DB. "SQLite has always been rock-solid infrastructure. By sponsoring SQLite and building a modern UI around it, we want to make relational data easier to work with for developers, analysts, and teams of all sizes."

A New Layer on Top of a Proven Foundation

Visual DB provides a web-based UI for relational databases with grid views, data-entry forms, and reporting, and has robust support for multi-user concurrency. The platform addresses common pain points teams face with spreadsheets—versioning issues, accidental overwrites, and inconsistent data—by providing a familiar spreadsheet-like interface while storing data in a centralized relational database with built-in validation and controlled multi-user access.

Visual DB includes AI-powered form building that automatically lays out professional data-entry forms, along with reporting tools that let users create and customize interactive reports. Together with SQLite, this creates a lightweight alternative to custom-built CRUD apps and legacy database tools like Microsoft Access.

The sponsorship reflects Visual DB's commitment to supporting the open-source ecosystem while giving SQLite users a new way to interact with their data.

About Visual DB

Visual DB ( https://visualdb.com ) is a web application builder for relational databases. It allows teams to create forms, grids, and reports directly on top of their PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, Oracle, and SQLite databases.

About SQLite

SQLite ( https://sqlite.org ) is the most widely deployed database engine in the world, used in mobile devices, browsers, IoT devices, and countless applications.

