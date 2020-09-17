Visual Disobedience PAC Analytics Group: Strong Circumstantial Evidence Suggests Trump Manipulating Stock Market

It is no secret that Trump will do most anything to win an election. An August 2020 bipartisan Senate Select Committee on Intelligence report re-confirmed that Trump and his team allowed Russia to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election, and that even Putin played a role. Recent intelligence reports suggest Russian meddling is continuing in the 2020 election, and Trump has done nothing to mention or investigate it. We all know Trump was subject to impeachment proceedings in 2019 on charges of abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress, trying to find 'dirt' on Joe Biden and his son by withholding payments to the Ukraine.

Because of the effects of the pandemic, the U.S. economy has tanked in terms of positive economic activity and the unemployment rate. The only business-related area Trump might be able to shout about in his re-election campaign, is the stock market. He was reportedly furious with the February 2020 stock market slide during the pandemic, undoubtedly because of its negative implications on his re-election campaign. Thus, the strong likelihood is, he will do anything to ensure the market continues to rise. Indeed, the market recently inexplicably hit an all-time high, despite the brutal pandemic-induced recession.

Trump's lack of moral barriers to use the PPT beyond its stated purpose, is supported by his older sister's recently released overheard recording, in which she says of Donald "he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'". His niece, Mary Trump, also said lately "He's an adult human being who knows the difference between right and wrong. He just doesn't think it applies to him." It is not hard to imagine Trump working with fellow PPT member Steve Mnuchin to push the U.S. stock market higher to support his re-election. Who knows, maybe Russia is lending Trump a hand with market support too and is profiting from it by Trump tipping off Putin to his future PPT activity!

On August 26,2020, Trump tweeted that if Biden wins, "Stock markets would literally CRASH." During the 2019 impeachment process, he similarly indicated that his impeachment would also lead to a crash. Not an orderly decline, a CRASH! Trump has mentioned this more than a few times. We think this is not just his narcissistic personality tweeting, but comes from a knowledge he would love to disclose but can't: he has been 'invisibly' supporting the markets all along, much more than the PPT was originally intended to do. Trump knows the markets would perform more poorly without continued use of the PPT in our pandemic-wracked economy.

A concluding observation: Trump's PPT support would likely end if he is not re-elected in early November. The PPT would continue to be directed by Trump until Biden's January 2021 Presidential inauguration. The stock market will presumably 'CRASH' in the interim as a result, just as Trump forecast it would: a Trump self-fulfilling prophecy he will gloat about.

Biden/Harris, beware!

