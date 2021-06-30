Visual Edge, Inc. Announces Director of Customer Success

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visual Edge, Inc. announced the hiring of Jim Huegen as Director of Customer Success with responsibility for ensuring customers achieve their desired outcomes while using the Visual Edge IT's (VEIT) managed services. Customer Success is relationship-focused client management, responsible for customer success, retention and growth.

Visual Edge IT

Visual Edge values their customer base and understands the competitive urgency to develop the customer experience to ensure success for the customer and Visual Edge IT. In this role, Mr. Huegen, with his team, will be the trusted advisor to Visual Edge IT customers by understanding their goals, as well as their technology roadmap and budget, to help drive a successful outcome.

"Jim brings over 30 years of experience in IT operations/managed services both as a provider and a customer," said Jason Bowra, General Manager, and Managed IT Services. "This will provide a great advantage to Visual Edge IT as we grow our solutions and provide customer excellence every day."

Jim Huegen joined Visual Edge IT in 2021 with more than 30 years of experience in the IT industry. His depth and breadth of technology services knowledge along with a competitive urgency relating to customer satisfaction is his staple to success.

Prior to joining Visual IT, Jim was the Vice President of Operations at another IT services provider. He has been on both sides of the managed services field as a client and a provider, giving him a unique understanding of the client's needs.

Jim is certified in ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) foundation version 3 and achieved his Six Sigma Green Belt. His process-oriented style, along with his attention to detail, will accelerate Visual Edge IT's ability to become more efficient while servicing its clients.

This role is critical to the customer experience and begins at onboarding. The team is accountable for developing a customer-focused repeatable service model while ensuring customer expectations are met. In driving customer success, VEIT will be able to grow organically with the client through new products and services, as well as grow via account acquisition by leveraging customer referrals.

The client-base benefits significantly by having a dedicated person focused with a competitive urgency on delivering best-in-class customer experience. By creating a repeatable process and tracking key performance indicators, VEIT ensures the health of the customer relationship is strong.

ABOUT VISUAL EDGE INC.

Visual Edge Inc. specializes in managed IT services and security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S., including remote office locations. Backed by more than 20 years of technology service and a national network of expert engineers, Visual Edge is uniquely positioned to support business technology needs. The company is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Learn more at www.visualedgeit.com.

Visual Edge IT is a trademark of Visual Edge, Inc. in the United States.

For more information, press only:

Jen Arthur, National Director of Marketing

Related Images

jim-huegen.png

Jim Huegen



SOURCE Visual Edge IT