Visual Edge IT Promotes Within for Vice President of Revenue Growth

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Edge, Inc. announced that Robert Atherton has accepted a promotion to vice president of revenue growth.

Visual Edge IT

In this critical role, he will lead the regional managed IT sales specialists for Visual Edge IT. Reporting to Jason Bowra, he will work closely with regional presidents and sales leadership to implement a 'go-to-market' strategy for expanding managed services revenue across the organization. He will collaborate with the Visual Edge IT team to identify solutions, opportunities, and will be responsible for maximizing revenues. The creation of this new position highlights the increasing level of focus we are giving to our growing managed services offering.

Robert is a well-known contributor in the managed services industry and at Visual Edge. Currently, he is the vice president for managed IT services for the Visual Edge East region. His strong winning attitude and wealth of experience are assets that will complement and enhance Visual Edge IT's ability to meet the needs of our customers as we continue to provide quality, innovative products, and services to the nationwide marketplace.

"I am extremely excited to have Robert join the national team. He will make an immediate positive impact across the entire Visual Edge IT organization," said Jason Bowra, General Manager for Visual Edge IT. "Robert brings exceptional talent, understanding and knowledge of managed services sales and has helped achieve significant growth in the East region. I am confident that will translate on a national level."

ABOUT VISUAL EDGE INC.

Visual Edge Inc. specializes in managed IT services and security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S. including remote office locations. We offer a full line of office technology and services including 24/7 remote monitoring and administration of networks, service desk, and data backup and restore to improve business processes across a variety of industries. Plus, Visual Edge represents the industry's leading manufacturers of office technology allowing businesses to get equipment, supplies and service from a single source. Backed by more than 20 years of technology service and a national network of expert engineers, Visual Edge is uniquely positioned to support business technology needs. The company is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. For more information, visit www.visualedgeit.com.

Visual Edge IT is a trademark of Visual Edge, Inc. in the United States.

