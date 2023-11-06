Visual extrasensory | Hypernano hyperspectral MEMS sensor won the White Gold Award of "Visual System Design"

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22nd, 2023, the annual event "Vision Systems Design China Innovators Awards 2023" in the machine vision industry was held in Shanghai, China.

After strict evaluation by experts judges, the "Micro Hyperspectral MEMS Sensors" independently developed by Shenzhen Hypernano Optical Technology Co., Ltd. stood out with its forward-looking innovative technology, miniaturization, fast and high quality imaging, good stability and low price, and won the highest honor "White Gold Award" in this event with the highest score.

Hypernano is a high-tech enterprise engaged in the R&D, production and sales of hyperspectral MEMS chips, micro modules, and cameras. It is the first company in the world to achieve the mass production and engineering and implementation of hyperspectral sensor employing a Fabry-Pérot interferometer(FPI) based on micro-electro-mechnical system(MEMS). As the global leader in hyperspectral imaging technology, Hypernano has brought revolutionary innovations and numerous new application in visual AI.

As a new AI imaging technology, hyperspectral combines the advantages of imaging and spectroscopy information. It is non-destructive, non-contact and fast. It can simultaneously obtain spectral and spatial 2D information of the object and further analyze the material and composition. With AI machine learning model training, Hypernano's hyperspectral imaging technology can be applied to a wide range of detection and identification scenarios such as industrial testing, medical aesthetics, and smart homes.

The applications of Hypernano hyperspectral technology :

  • Industrial detection: Food and chemical sorting; garbage sorting and recycling; etc.
  • Color perception: Accurate color digitization; Full color gamut expression and Color temperature; etc.
  • Security and environmental protection: Real-time monitoring of water and aire quality environment; Biometrics; etc.
  • Beauty Clinic: Skin detection; Skin disease detection, etc.
  • Smart home: Quality analysis of fruit, vegetable and fish; Identification of Daily necessities (cloth, stains); etc.
  • Self-driving: Multi-sensor fusion; Road condition identification; etc.

Hypernano has a mission of "4D super perception, everything can be measured", and advanced hyperspectral technology empowers different industries to transform and upgrade. The self-developed hyperspectral chips, modules, solutions and other products have been laid out in the fields of security identification, medical beauty, industrial testing, environmental monitoring, smart home appliances, food testing and so on.

Company: Shenzhen Hypernano Optical Technology Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Starry Xiao

Email: [email protected] 

Website: www.hypernano-optics.com 

SOURCE Shenzhen Hypernano Optical Technology Co., Ltd.

