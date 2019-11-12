Visual Lease and RSM to Provide Enterprise Lease Accounting Solution and Services

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Lease, a leading lease accounting and management solution, today announced an arrangement with RSM US LLP (RSM) – the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market. The arrangement will make Visual Lease's industry-leading software readily available to current and future RSM clients as they work to comply with new ASC 842, IFRS 16 and GASB 87 accounting standards.

These new lease accounting standards change the way companies are required to report on the financial obligations of their leasing transactions for assets such as real estate, vehicles and equipment. RSM feels the enterprise-level lease accounting software offered by Visual Lease provides an easy way to manage lease portfolios of all sizes, and automates complex calculations and financial reports.

"Our arrangement with Visual Lease will provide our clients with a full end-to-end solution around the adoption of the new lease accounting standards," said Daniel Beil, Technology & Management Consulting Partner, with RSM US LLP. "Compliance with ASC 842, IFRS 16 and GASB 87 depends on having a reliable way to manage lease information. Given Visual Lease's 20 years of lease administration experience and their robust lease accounting solution, we believe their platform offers that for our clients."

RSM will be able to provide highly efficient, robust lease management software directly to its extensive list of clients. RSM's depth and experience in advisory services makes them a trusted advisor to resell Visual Lease's lease management technology solution.

"We are thrilled to announce our relationship with one of the leading audit, tax and consulting firms in the world, RSM," said Marc Betesh, CEO of Visual Lease. "This arrangement will be integral to helping so many companies achieve lease accounting standard compliance. With their trusted advisement and our reliable software solution, we can offer a powerful, top-tier experience for many companies."

About Visual Lease ( visuallease.com )

Visual Lease provides lease accounting and lease administration solutions to help companies manage, analyze and report on their leased asset portfolios, including real estate, equipment and more. The company's SaaS platform combines GAAP & IFRS-compliant lease accounting controls with sophisticated and flexible lease portfolio administration. Over 600 of the largest publicly-traded and privately-owned corporations, retailers, hospitals and institutions around the globe rely on Visual Lease's cloud-based SaaS platform to meet operational and compliance requirements. Visual Lease has grown its team from 30 to over 130 in the past year and continues to hire across the company to meet customer demand. For more information, please visit visuallease.com.

About RSM US LLP ( rsmus.com )

RSM's purpose is to deliver the power of being understood to our clients, colleagues and communities through world-class audit, tax and consulting services focused on middle market businesses. The clients we serve are the engine of global commerce and economic growth, and we are focused on developing leading professionals and services to meet their evolving needs in today's ever-changing business environment.

RSM US LLP is the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in 116 countries. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.

