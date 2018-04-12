Visual Lease, the Leading Lease Accounting and Administration SaaS Platform, Announces Growth Equity Investment from Growth Street Partners

"We are excited to partner with Growth Street to take Visual Lease to the next level of success. It was important for us to find an investment partner who is innovative and focused and who is driven to provide hands-on strategic guidance. We found that with Growth Street," said Marc Betesh, CEO and Founder of Visual Lease.

The company's SaaS solution is relied on by over 300 of the largest publicly-traded and privately-owned corporations, retailers, hospitals, and institutions throughout the world to manage and report on their real estate and equipment lease portfolios. In 2017, Grant Thornton selected Visual Lease as its preferred vendor for FASB ASC 842 lease accounting software.

"Growth Street is thrilled to partner with Visual Lease to accelerate the company's growth. Born from Marc's deep domain knowledge, the company developed industry-leading software that customers and auditors love," said Stephen Wolfe, Co-Founder of Growth Street.

"Growth Street will work alongside the existing team to help scale sales, marketing, and customer success, reinforcing the company's leadership position in the lease management and accounting markets," added Nathan Grossman, Co-Founder of Growth Street.

In conjunction with the investment, Stephen Wolfe and Nathan Grossman will join Visual Lease's Board of Directors.

Visual Lease

Visual Lease was founded in 1995. Since its inception, Visual Lease has served companies with lease portfolios ranging from 15 to over 10,000 leases. Visual Lease's tagline, "Lease Software by Lease Professionals" is reflective of its industry-leading expertise in commercial lease administration. Visual Lease's mission is to facilitate efficient management and exacting compliance regarding lease obligations through world-class software and customer service. To learn more about Visual Lease, visit www.visuallease.com.

Growth Street Partners

Growth Street Partners provides early growth capital to vertically-focused, rapidly growing SaaS and technology-enabled services companies located in underserved U.S. markets. The firm partners with founders who have personally lived through the problems their businesses solve. To learn more about Growth Street, visit www.growthstreetpartners.com.

