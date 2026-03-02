Visual One Intelligence® Launches Hybrid FinOps Platform to Eliminate the On-Premise Gap in IT Cost Management

New Platform Delivers Cost Allocation Across Cloud and On-Premises Infrastructure, Ending Reliance on Manual Spreadsheet Reconciliation

DALLAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual One Intelligence® today announced the launch of its Hybrid FinOps platform, a breakthrough solution that gives IT Finance and FinOps teams complete cost visibility across both cloud and on-premises infrastructure in a single, unified view. The platform addresses a critical gap in the market: while cloud FinOps tools have matured significantly, most organizations still manage their data center costs through quarterly spreadsheets and manual reconciliation.

"Most of our clients are hybrid. They're either on a journey to the cloud or they know they'll have both on-premises and cloud infrastructure moving forward," said Phil Godwin, President & COO of Visual One Intelligence®. "We wanted to give that true end-to-end view, from cloud financial management to on-premises asset management, so people can see a seamless financial picture across their entire environment."

The Problem: Costly Labor Pains

Despite widespread adoption of FinOps practices for cloud environments, the on-premises data center remains a financial gap for most organizations. IT Finance teams are spending an increasing number of hours per month manually merging cloud billing data with on-premises cost spreadsheets, and countless frustrating hours are wasted simply trying to assign orphaned costs. Meanwhile, leadership is left making migration and investment decisions based on guesswork rather than real data.

The root cause is a tagging problem that has compounded over years of acquisitions, legacy systems, and inconsistent naming conventions. A resource tagged "HR" in the cloud might appear as "Human Resources" or "HR Department" in legacy servers, making unified cost allocation nearly impossible without significant manual effort.

"We kept seeing a gap between server metrics and real dollars," said Godwin. "CFOs and IT teams were making million-dollar decisions based on guesswork, piecing together messy spreadsheets that were already months old. That had to change. You should not need a team of analysts digging through spreadsheets just to understand your costs. When you cut out the manual math and show the true cost of on-prem hardware, the whole conversation shifts.", said Godwin.

The Solution: FinOps Discipline Applied to the Entire Hybrid Environment

Visual One Intelligence® automates on-premises cost visibility and normalizes tagging across every platform, cloud, virtual, and physical, so organizations can track true unit economics across business units without the manual overhead.

Key Capabilities Include:

Visual One Intelligence® ingests tags from across the entire environment, fills in gaps, and applies a unified taxonomy, including on-premises resources that cannot be natively tagged. FinOps Applied to On-Premises: Unlike cloud infrastructure, on-premises assets involve large, one-time capital purchases. The platform automatically calculates daily TCO from purchase and retirement dates, translating CapEx into the same language as OpEx so costs can be compared, optimized, and used to make defensible migration decisions.

The platform retrieves allocation data directly from the infrastructure layer, seeing physical reality rather than just the hypervisor layer. This delivers far more accurate idle detection, utilization metrics, and cost reporting than competing approaches. Hypothetical Planning and Modeling: Teams can model future application deployments, evaluating whether a new workload fits existing infrastructure or should be deployed to the cloud, enabling smarter planning for both new projects and cloud migration phases.

Built for Hybrid, Designed to Complement Existing Investments

Visual One Intelligence® is designed to complement, not replace, industry-leading tools like Flexera, ServiceNow, and native cloud platforms. It unifies technical data from multiple systems into one financial view, making it an ideal addition to existing FinOps and ITFM toolchains.

The platform is purpose-built for organizations managing hybrid infrastructure, particularly those with on-premises workloads, no plans to be fully cloud-native in the next few years, and significant unallocated spend driven by tagging inconsistency.

Outcomes Organizations Can Expect:

Complete cost allocation, eliminating the unallocated spend bucket entirely

Significant decrease in hours spent on monthly spreadsheet reconciliation

Accurate migration TCO before moving workloads to the cloud

A single source of truth for IT Finance across the full hybrid environment

"Most FinOps tools were built for the cloud era — but the majority of enterprise infrastructure still lives on-premises, and that's where cost visibility breaks down. Visual One Intelligence was purpose-built to close that gap. By automating TCO calculations, normalizing tagging across every platform, and merging financial and technical data into a single view, we give IT Finance teams the visibility they've never had into their full hybrid environment," said Jeff Symons, SVP of Product & Technology, Visual One Intelligence®. "Organizations aren't just reducing the time they spend on manual reconciliation — they're making migration decisions with real cost data behind them for the first time. That's the kind of clarity that changes how IT and Finance work together."

Availability

The Visual One Intelligence® Hybrid FinOps platform is available now. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit https://visualoneintelligence.com/hybrid-finops/.

About Visual One Intelligence™

Visual One Intelligence® is a Hybrid FinOps and IT Operations Management platform that gives organizations complete financial and operational visibility across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Unlike traditional monitoring tools that only react to problems after they occur, Visual One Intelligence® takes a unique approach — combining monitoring, FinOps, and planning insights in a single platform to optimize both performance and costs before issues arise.

By consolidating independent data elements into unified metrics, Visual One's platform correlates and interprets hybrid infrastructure data to illuminate cost-saving and operations-sustaining details that otherwise stay hidden. These insights lead to fewer outages, better performance, lower costs, and more efficient architecture.

