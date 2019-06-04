Visual Performance: Dodge//SRT Adds "Blacked Out" Octane Edition to 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Lineup

The legendary story of the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world, continues to grow with the arrival of the limited-edition 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition.

"In the world of muscle cars, limited editions are valued by enthusiasts for their uniqueness and collectability, both today and in the future," said Tom Sacoman, Director of Product, Passenger Car Brands, Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA US LLC. "The 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is the newest factory-custom model designed for our performance customers who want to stand apart from the pack."

Available to order now at Dodge//SRT dealers, the Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is a unique combination of equipment and trim, including some features not previously available on the 707-horsepower, supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 powered sedan.

A key visual clue to the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is the "blacked-out" theme inside and out. Available with either Pitch Black or White Knuckle exterior paint, the Octane Edition package includes:

Full-length Satin Black center stripe with Octane Red accent tracers on each edge

Complete black exterior badging, including the grille, decklid and fender badges

Satin Black decklid spoiler

20 x 9.5-inch aluminum-forged Cross Brace wheels, painted Low-gloss Black, adopted from the 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. The Cross Brace wheels include knurled bead seats to minimize tire slip on the wheel under extreme acceleration

Brembo brake package (six-piston front calipers/four-piston rear) with unique Octane Red paint color

For the first time on a Charger SRT Hellcat, the Octane Edition features SRT Performance seats with Houndstooth insert, SRT Hellcat logo stitched into the seat back and red accent stitching

Red interior stitching throughout the cabin

Black-on-black SRT Hellcat instrument panel badge

Red seat belts

Gloss black interior accents and Dark Brushed II instrument panel and console bezels

The 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Octane Edition is a turnkey appearance package and carries a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,495. It is available for dealer orders now through the end of the model year only, and will start arriving in dealerships in fall 2019.

About the 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

The 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat remains the quickest, fastest and most powerful sedan in the world with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI® V-8 that delivers 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is mated to the quick-shifting TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission with steering wheel-mounted shift paddles. New for 2019, the Charger SRT Hellcat features a new performance grille with dual inlets that feed cooler, outside air into the engine compartment. Bolstering the performance is the addition of four race-inspired technologies that come standard on Hellcat, including:

Launch Assist, which uses wheel speed sensors to watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch and, in milliseconds, modifies the engine torque to regain full grip

Line Lock , which engages the front brakes to hold the Charger SRT Hellcat stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires

, which engages the front brakes to hold the Charger SRT Hellcat stationary, but leaves the rear wheels free for a burnout to heat up and clean the rear tires After-Run Chiller, which keeps cooling the supercharger/charge air cooler after the engine is shut off

Torque Reserve, which closes a bypass valve to prefill the supercharger and manages fuel flow and spark advance to balance engine rpm and torque, generates a reserve of torque that is delivered upon acceleration from a standing stop

About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America's mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car, reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds, and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph.

Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, and the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, featuring fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody, which add 3.5 inches of width to the 485-horsepower Scat Pack's standard body. Also new for 2019 is the Challenger R/T Scat Pak 1320 with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs., completes the brand's performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.

