Visual Solutions Group Environmentally-Friendly Printing is Taking the Rock World By Storm

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On rock band Van Halen's fourth album, Fair Warning, the band belted out, "Change and nothing stays the same. Unchained, yeah you hit the ground running."

Change is in the air when it comes to how Visual Solutions Group (VSG) is printing amazing products and even legendary rockers are excited to be a part of this revolution. From Eddie Van Halen posing in front of VSG's huge guitar at Universal Studios to Kiss' Gene Simmon's hot new chain restaurant Rock & Brew, you'll find that VSG is rocking the printing world through environmentally-friendly methods, brand new technology, and surprisingly competitive prices.

How VSG Rocks - An Environmental Overview

VSG definitely "hit the ground running" when it came to leading the way for incorporating the best practices in printing. VSG was the first specialty printing shop of its kind in the nation and all of the company's products can be safely recycled without harm to the environment. This means that the products are free of cancer-causing formaldehyde, phthalates, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), APE and chlorine. VSG also uses waterless printing that uses minimal energy and water which eliminates about 86% of the CO2 emissions compared to conventional methods.

"Our company enables people to make a sustainable contribution to the effort to protect natural resources while still running a cost-effective business," said VSG founder Jennifer Stanich-Banmiller. "While digital printing may not come to mind when thinking about 'green' initiatives, it does enable any person or company to simultaneously support both sustainability and American jobs. And we work hard to ensure that all our products are of the highest quality."

VSG's Rockin' Products

It's great to want to protect the environment, but VSG's first-class products never compromise on quality, style, and value. VSG's state-of-the-art, high definition printing process creates vibrant designs and saturated colors for standout banners, vehicle wraps, trade show displays and so much more. And while VSG knows that most people want to save the environment, it isn't always the most cost-effective choice. This is not a factor when companies choose VSG. We employ the best technology available to provide our customers with top-of-the-line products at truly competitive prices; you'll never have to compromise sustainability and quality to stay within your budget.

VSG's standout staff also sets them apart from the competition. "We have the best team available," boasts Jim Oring, General Manager of VSG. "In the 40 years that I have worked in this industry, I have never been prouder of a company or the team that I get to work with. Everyday I get to partner with dedicated and talented people who make customer's creative projects come to life. How great is that?!"

Customers also play a role in making a difference for people and the environment. Stanich-Banmiller and VSG donate a portion of sales to such causes as "Stand up to Cancer" to organizations that provide 'forever homes" for abandoned or surrendered dogs, cats, kittens and puppies.

So like the Van Halen song Love Walks In ponders, "So when you sense a change. Nothing feels the same," you don't need to worry because change can be a really good thing, especially when it protects the environment, keeps you on budget, and gets you awesome promotional products for your company.

Further Information

For interviews or tours of the Ontario, CA manufacturing facility, please call Jim Oring at 909-452-6236. www.VSGPrinting.com

