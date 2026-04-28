Visual Voice and JAEBC Launch Strategic Partnership to Bridge Japan-Africa Entertainment Sectors

Special "Focus on Africa" Program to be featured at SSFF & ASIA 2026

TOKYO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Voice Inc. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Tetsuya Bessho), the operator of Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA)—one of Asia's largest Academy Awards® accredited international short film festivals—is proud to announce a strategic partnership with the Japan Africa Entertainment Business Council (JAEBC). This collaboration aims to accelerate content distribution and mutual cultural understanding between the rapidly growing African market and Japan's creative industries.

Background and Objectives

"Salt of Our Sea" Dir：Nada Bedair / 2025 / 18:38 / USA・Egypt / Drama On a sunlit vacation in Alexandria, Layla quietly observes her parents' crumbling marriage. Amid the tension, her bond with Nour offers a sense of freedom and intimacy missing at home, leading her to navigate the delicate line between rebellion, self-discovery, and the awakening of first love shaped by sea, salt and forbidden longing. "Patience （Sabali）" Dir：Valentin Guiod/ 2025 / 7:17 / Argelia/ Music Video Patience which comes from Sabali in Arabic, tells the story of Moudou's exodus and the resilience of his migration. It follows his clandestine odyssey, his struggle for love, and above all, his patience.

With a population of approximately 1.4 billion and a median age of 19, Africa represents the world's youngest and most dynamic demographic. As smartphone penetration drives the growth of music, film, and animation, Africa has become a vital market for Japanese Intellectual Property (IP).

This partnership leverages SSFF & ASIA's global creative network and JAEBC's expertise to facilitate a new era of entertainment exchange.

Key Initiatives

"Focus on Africa" Program at SSFF & ASIA 2026:

Starting May 25, the festival will showcase a special selection of short films from five countries, including Egypt, Algeria, and Senegal. Featured Work: Salt of Our Sea (Egypt/USA), a drama about self-discovery in Alexandria.

Featured Work: Patience (Sabali) (Algeria), a powerful music video depicting resilience and hope.

Official Website (Open 17:00 JST): https://www.shortshorts.org/2026/program/program_cat/africa

Long-term Collaboration:

The partners are exploring the establishment of an "Africa Award" to recognize excellence in African filmmaking and the permanent inclusion of African content in future festivals. Furthermore, Visual Voice's creator platform, "LIFE LOG BOX," will support the cross-border distribution of both Japanese and African content.

Message from Tetsuya Bessho, CEO of Visual Voice Inc. and Founder of SSFF & ASIA

"African short films are absolutely 'hot'! Our festival has seen a surge in high-quality, vibrant submissions that powerfully capture Africa's 'now.' After welcoming Nigerian actor Debo Adedayo as a juror last year, I am convinced of the region's immense potential. Through our partnership with JAEBC, we will broadcast these diverse cultural works from Japan to the world. Starting with the 'Focus on Africa' program, we plan to establish an 'Africa Award' and deepen talent exchanges. Join us in redrawing the future of the creative industry with your passion!"

Media Contact

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Visual Voice Inc