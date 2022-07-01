Visual Voice Inc., and Short Shorts Film Festival's Upcoming Project For All Creators in Web 3.0 Era - NFT Global Cinema Market

A platform delivering value for creators digital assets, as well as asset management that safely stores the contents

A starting point for all, a system people can own & use the contents

Hackathon and Seminars in the summer

SHIBUYA CITY, Japan, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visual Voice Inc., and Academy Awards® qualifying film festival, SSFF & ASIA are creating a new project to support creators in their various activities and provide them with a platform that can deliver value for their digital assets, as well as asset management that safely stores their content.

Taking advantage of festival's connection with creators and supporters for 25 years, we start this project through Metaverse, Blockchain, and NFTs in web 3.0 era.

A Teaser Site for the New Project has Launched Accepting Pre-Entry for the Hackathon SSFF & ASIA 2022 online closing seminar NFT×Cinema feat. The Rhetoric Star (NOMA × CoinPost) will be streamed online with English subtitles Discussing the development of film infrastructure services using blockchain and NFT technology

This project will construct a system where all the creators can connect with supporting companies and individuals through the NFT Market:

a platform delivering value for creators digital assets, as well as asset management that safely stores their contents a starting point for all, a system people can own & use the contents

In this market, all the creative items as props, treatments, screenplay, acting, lighting, sound, images will be treated as an asset. This will continue on as a portfolio matching, LOOT, DAO, service and its data will be a property of its own that you could manage.

Content on the market will be created by across the professional and industries: companies / creators, professionals / amateurs, and various industries as not only movies, games, music but crypto, tourism, medical, real estate, etc. It will become a creative asset (IP) that we, Visual Voice, will work together to create endless possibilities.

A Teaser Site for the New Project has Launched

URL: https://v-voice.jp/web3/

We also start calling for pre-entries for partners to develop this project and plan new business models.

For the companies and individuals that pre entered will be invited to the Hackathon in this summer.

SSFF & ASIA 2022 online closing seminar NFT×Cinema feat. The Rhetoric Star (NOMA × CoinPost) will be streamed online with English subtitles

Discussing the development of film infrastructure services using blockchain and NFT technology, Visual Voice presents a seminar with 100-minute live-action movie depicting the "greed, darkness, and hope" of Crypto Industry: THE RHETORIC STAR's production team: film director TAICHI, CEO at EDLEAD-japan- & producer Takahito Kagami, CEO of CoinPost

July 26（Tue）5：00 (JST) / Admission Free

https://youtu.be/iKiQu2XB5nc *English subtitles will be added in August

Contact:

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

[email protected]

SOURCE Committee for Short Shorts Film Festival