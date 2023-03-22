VISUALAIM, LLC ACQUIRES MI SOFTWARE SOLUTION PROVIDER TWO RIVERS TECHNOLOGIES AND THE TMS BRANDED MECHANICAL INTEGRITY SOFTWARE SOLUTION

HOUSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- March 22th, 2023 VisualAIM, LLC, a leading provider of visualization solutions to digitally transform the downstream, midstream, and upstream energy industries, has acquired the assets from Two Rivers Technologies, a leading supplier of the TMS Mechanical Integrity Solution for Process Safety Management.

Vincent Summa, President of VisualAIM, states, "There is no greater return on investment within the energy space than that which is generated from digitally transforming the exploration, production, refining, processing, power generation, pipeline gathering, pipeline transmission, and offshore industries. VisualAIM 's users experience greater productivity, improved communication, increased employee retention, and regulatory compliance when using our solutions. These benefits equate to huge savings with returns greater than any other investment opportunity. The acquisition of Two Rivers Technologies delivers ~150 plant owner-operators across petrochemicals, oil-gas production, pharmaceuticals, pulp-paper, power generation, and terminals", all of whom will benefit when upgrading to VisualAIM 's "MI Suite, IDP, 3D Twin, and Operator Rounds technology", helping the company further scale its solutions across the industry.

Ben Bussey, CEO Two Rivers Technologies Inc, states "Visual AIM is taking MI technology to the next level with its integration into Intelligent Process & Instrument Drawings combined with 3-Dimensional Twins and smart field forms. We believe the sale to Visual AIM will benefit our users long term interests".

About VisualAIM, LLC

VisualAIM is a privately held technology company founded by individuals with decades of experience in software programming, mechanical engineering, asset integrity management, risk analysis, data visualization, data mining, artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, and business processes. Its mission is to improve asset integrity management, process safety management, and regulatory compliance by enabling efficiency and productivity improvements through its technology, generating exponential savings for its clients. The business generates revenues from licensing, integration, and consulting using its IDP, 3D Twin, MI Suite, Operator Rounds, and Pipeline Conformance and Confluence (PCC) solutions.

SOURCE VisualAIM