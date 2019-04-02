VisualDx Enters Collaborative Agreement with MedChi

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualDx, the leading diagnostic clinical decision support tool for physicians, has entered into a collaborative agreement with MedChi, a non-profit membership association of Maryland physicians. Under the agreement, MedChi-member physicians will be offered VisualDx at special discount pricing.

VisualDx is available on the web, smartphone, or tablet to simply provide answers to clinical questions. Starting with a sign or symptom, MedChi physicians that license VisualDx can build a patient-specific differential diagnosis in seconds. Members can also quickly look up images and information to understand variations of disease to make a more accurate diagnosis at the point of care.

The collaborative agreement also allows MedChi staff to personally market and sell subscriptions of VisualDx to its members.

"As technology becomes more advanced, clinical decision support tools are equipping physicians with the data they need to improve clinical thinking as well as save time," said Art Papier, MD, CEO, VisualDx. "We are thrilled MedChi shares in our mission to improving diagnostic accuracy and are excited to enhance our reach among its member physicians across Maryland."

The discount is immediately available to MedChi members. Throughout the year, VisualDx and MedChi will team up on various marketing opportunities to advance the product and its value to the Maryland market.

"MedChi strives to provide efficient and effective resources to our members, and we look forward to working closely with VisualDx to help our members streamline the practice of medicine and improve the health of their patients," said Gene Ransom, CEO, MedChi.

VisualDx is currently used in more than 2,300 hospitals, large clinics, and medical schools worldwide and is available for a yearly subscription. For more information, visit www.visualdx.com or www.medchi.org.

About MedChi

MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, is a non-profit membership association of Maryland physicians. It is the largest physician organization in Maryland. The mission of MedChi is to serve as Maryland's foremost advocate and resource for physicians, their patients and the public health of Maryland. For more information, please visit www.medchi.org

About VisualDx

VisualDx is an award-winning diagnostic clinical decision support system that has become the standard medical professional resource at more than 50% of U.S. medical schools and more than 2,300 hospitals and clinics worldwide. VisualDx combines problem oriented clinical search with the world's best curated medical image library, plus medical knowledge from experts and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to help with differential diagnosis, variation, treatment, and patient communication. Our mission is to improve healthcare decision making and reduce diagnostic errors. http://www.visualdx.com

SOURCE VisualDx

