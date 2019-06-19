VisualDx Joins Epic App Orchard to Support Diagnostic Decision-Making

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualDx, the leading diagnostic clinical decision support tool for physicians, today announced it has joined the Epic App Orchard marketplace, to support diagnostic accuracy, save clinicians' time, and enhance patient care.

VisualDx combines problem-oriented clinical search with an outstanding medical image library, medical knowledge from experts to help with differential diagnosis, variation, treatment, and patient communication. Hospitals, health systems and clinics that purchase VisualDx from App Orchard will be able to launch VisualDx from within the electronic health record with the push of a button to improve clinical decisions and enhance the clinical workflow.

The VisualDx SMART app employs the HL7® standard SMART® on FHIR® technology and the integration extracts the sex, age, medications, and problem lists from the patient's record. This information is used to construct a list of patient-specific differential diagnoses and medications with clinical content available in VisualDx. The clinician can immediately access curated, peer-reviewed clinical information and images to provide an accurate diagnosis at the point of care. The SMART app is designed to be integrated into Epic. VisualDx customers can also use the VisualDx web application that powers the SMART app through an external browser, or via native iOS and Android apps.

"We're thrilled to have VisualDx accessible on Epic's App Orchard," said Dr. Art Papier, CEO of VisualDx, "By connecting to the platform, we have the ability to reach more physicians and continue achieving our goal of improving the diagnostic process for providers across the country."

About VisualDx

VisualDx is an award-winning diagnostic clinical decision support system that has become the standard medical professional resource at more than 50% of U.S. medical schools and more than 2,300 hospitals and clinics worldwide. VisualDx combines problem oriented clinical search with the world's best curated medical image library, plus medical knowledge from experts and sophisticated machine learning algorithms to help with differential diagnosis, variation, treatment, and patient communication. Our mission is to improve healthcare decision making and reduce diagnostic errors. http://www.visualdx.com

Epic and App Orchard are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

SOURCE VisualDx

