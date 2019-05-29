VisualEyes Optique Acquires High-Speed Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) to Aid in the Diagnosis and Management of Eye Diseases

MALVERN, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisualEyes Optique, the leading eye care center in Malvern, PA, recently added the Optovue iVue Retinal Imaging System with high-resolution Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technology to facilitate the visualization and management of eye diseases.

The iVue system is a state-of-the-art OCT system enabling ophthalmologists and optometrists to perform a non-invasive imaging test that uses light waves to take three-dimensional (3D) pictures of a patient's retina (light-sensitive tissue lining the back of the eye). In addition, Optovue's OCT technology utilizes advanced software to provide extensive analysis of optic disc structures and the cornea to aid in diagnosing and caring for patients with ocular disease.

"We are very pleased to offer our patients sophisticated, non-invasive iWellness eye exams using Optovue OCT technology," said owner Dr. Laura Lehman. "The valuable information we are able to gather for each patient's retina, optic disc and cornea, helps us to diagnose and manage a range of ophthalmic diseases."

With OCT imaging, each of the retina's distinctive layers are visible and can be mapped and measured. These measurements may aid with diagnosis and help to provide early treatment guidance for eye diseases. Regular iWellness exams can help your eye doctor detect common eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and macular degeneration.

Routine eye exams are an important part of overall healthcare. The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends that people get a baseline eye disease exam at the age of 40, which is the time when early signs of disease or changes in vision may occur, and when many treatments can have the greatest impact on preserving vision.1

About VisualEyes Optique:

VisualEyes Optique is a leading provider of comprehensive eye care and stylish eye wear in Malvern, PA. They are an independent, family-owned optometry practice dedicated to providing the highest quality eye care. They are committed to investing in and utilizing the latest technology to diagnosing and treating ocular diseases. VisualEyes has a full service optical with a dedicated staff trained to help patients find the perfect pair of glasses.

Media Contact:

Dr. Laura Lehman O.D.

VisualEyes Optique

12 General Warren Blvd. Suite 700, Malvern, PA 19355

https://visualeyesmalvern.com

Phone: 610-448-9910

1 https://www.aao.org/eye-health/tips-prevention/eye-exams-101

SOURCE VisualEyes Optique

