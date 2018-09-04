Visualize Real Anatomy at the Highest Level with Anatomage's New Table 6 Update

Level-up your learning experience with the Table's massive content collection and interactive testing tools. Individual studies from multiple institutions have proven that use of the Table has improved student retention and test scores. All of the anatomy content available on the Table comes directly from real human cadavers. With this latest update, a new female cadaver is available for a total of 4 real cadavers on the Table. Over 2,000 3D structures are annotated and segmented for easy visualization and reference.

Newly added regional anatomy structures include the head and neck as well as the male and female abdomen. With high-resolution regional anatomy, users have the opportunity to view anatomy at the finest level of detail. An expansive prosection library has also been added to the Table's content collection. Students can view photorealistic prosection cases that give them a full cadaver lab experience. They're provided with medical school-level content without needing access to an anatomy lab.

Unique new visualization tools give users an active and engaging educational experience. Bring your classroom sessions to the next level with our latest examination tools. With our new histology viewing feature, students can engage with pathology at a microscopic level by tapping on any structure and instantly seeing its related histology. Simulate endoscopies and visualize other impossible procedures with our newly added Flythrough Tool.

"We are very excited about our Table 6 update. The level of detail and accuracy has been significantly improved. Medical schools will be very happy with the new details. New flythrough and virtual arthroscopy features can deliver real clinical anatomy experiences. We think this update makes the Anatomage Table so much more useful, all of our customers should take advantage of our free upgrade offer," said Jack Choi, CEO of Anatomage.

Contact us directly to find out how to upgrade to Table 6! Learn more at: https://www.anatomage.com/table6/.

About Anatomage



Anatomage Inc. is a privately held company headquartered in San Jose, CA that designs, manufactures, and markets medical and educational tools for anatomists.

Anatomage products are used in tens of thousands of clinics and hospitals both in the United States and internationally. These include image-guided surgical devices, surgical instruments, radiology software, imaging equipment, medical tables, and display equipment. Anatomage has established partnerships with renowned educational institutions and medical equipment companies; they use Anatomage software as their exclusive imaging software.

Contact:



Jack Choi



CEO



Anatomage Inc.



Phone: 1-408-885-1474



Email: info@anatomage.com



www.anatomage.com

SOURCE Anatomage

Related Links

http://www.anatomage.com

