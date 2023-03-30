VISUALLY-IMPAIRED GOSPEL SINGER RELEASES HER FIRST SINGLE AND GIVES VISION TO OTHERS

CLICK HERE to Stream "Not My Will But Yours"

SHELBY, N.C. and SPARTANBURG, S.C., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Lott, a phenomenal gospel singer from Shelby, releases her first single "Not My Will But Yours" with eMusic Studios of Spartanburg in an effort to make music that gives vision to others. Jasmine's soulful sound is mesmerizing. She has been singing since elementary school and has sung with gospel artists such as Jeremy Littlejohn of Higher Praise and Demetric Meechie Allen.

Not My Will But Yours is a modern gospel song that combines classical, jazz and soul music in an attempt to capture the desperate despair, yet unwavering love Jesus Christ expressed in the Garden of Gethsemane before his crucifixion.

Not My Will But Yours was released March 25, 2023 available on Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, Instagram, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora and 150+ more.

Jasmine Lott is a walking concert. Anything she sings is gonna provoke an emotional response. Audiences will either cry or shout for joy, but no one will leave the same. During auditions for the song, Wes Lee, a vocal coach out of Atlanta, GA said, "When I heard Jasmine sing, there was a significant difference in skill set that matches the level of excellence needed for a professional recording." Jasmine developed her singing chops and style while attending Crest High School in Shelby, NC and Kings Mountain High School in Kings Mountain, NC.

Mark L Everett is a pianist, composer and producer born and raised in Harlem, NY. Mark was inspired to write Not My Will But Yours years ago after a tragic heartbreak. He went on to produce and record this original song that had been in his catalog for over a decade after hearing Jasmine sing at a church in Shelby, NC. He studied classical music at the prestigious Diller-Quaile School of Music in New York City. He also studied jazz at the world-renowned Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts. His music appeals to a variety of musical genres by combining gospel, classical, jazz, hip-hop and soul.

