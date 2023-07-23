Visually impaired master's graduate: Striving for a barrier-free life

Having read over 10 million characters of academic journals with audio assistance and completed a 60,000-character thesis by touch typing, Dong Lina, China's first visually impaired postgraduate majoring in broadcasting, has earned her master's degree.

Standing on the stage during her commencement ceremony, she said, "May we strive not only for personal success, but also for the betterment of others and the world during our lifetimes."

Dong was born with amblyopia and lost her vision completely at the age of 10. She recalled how her teachers and older schoolmates at her special education school insisted that a massage therapist was the only viable career option for them in the future. However, Dong did not think it has to be that way.

Dong is passionate about studying, enjoys reading and has an adventurous spirit. In 2006, she traveled to Beijing to take part in a charity training program in broadcasting for people with visual impairments. She then obtained the qualification to participate in the self-taught higher education examinations for visually impaired people in Beijing in 2011, and pursued a bachelor's degree in broadcasting and hosting. In 2015, Dong began working as a host on China National Radio, and in 2020 enrolled on a master's program at the Communication University of China. Over the years, she has dedicated herself to advocating for equal development opportunities for disabled people, promoting inclusive education, and contributing to the language education of visually impaired teenagers.

Dong's journey has been filled with many ups and downs, but she stands as an example that partially sighted people can have a promising future.

Through Dong's pursuit of her dreams, it can be seen that higher education institutions, society and the government have all made efforts to ensure more disabled people have the chance to lead normal lives and enjoy equal opportunities.

This year, a total of 31,843 students with disabilities graduated from Chinese universities. As the quality of education improves and the number of college students with disabilities grows, many Chinese universities have offered personalized and systemic support through efforts like installing barrier-free facilities and carrying out related research projects.

On June 28, Chinese lawmakers passed a new law on creating barrier-free living environments, the first of its kind in the country. The law specifies a range of measures designed to improve the lives of people with disabilities. For example, it stipulates the installation of elevators in old residential communities and ramps in public areas, aimed at improving accessibility for people with limited mobility. It also enforces the inclusion of barrier-free alternatives for drug labels and instructions, such as audio recordings, larger font sizes, braille and electronic texts, so as to help visually impaired individuals access crucial information. In addition, the law requires administrative facilities and community service centers to install digital screens, writing tablets and audio equipment to provide greater convenience to disabled people.

From the law on the protection of disabled persons, to former regulations and the new law on building barrier-free living environments, China continues to improve and refine its policies and legislation. The country is striving to create an environment that facilitates the lives, education and employment of people with disabilities.

These ongoing advancements are continuously transforming Chinese society. We look forward to the day when all disabled people can fully participate and integrate into society on equal terms.

