Visualsyn: Explore Glinda AIMI XR Content Creation for business - Free 3 Month Trial

AUSTIN, Texas and SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2024

Glinda AIMI is recognized as CES Innovation Award 2025 ’Honoree of Mobile Device, Accessories & Apps’ category.

After its free trial, Glinda AIMI offers three subscription plans as follows:

Small Busines s : C oncurrent license up to 2 user s/ company Medium Busines s : C oncurrent license up to 20 use rs/c ompany Education: Suppo rt a skilled-future workforce by offering all -in-one content creation tools for AR/XR/Metaverse lecture s a nd l abs for Hi gh er E ducation and University

*For Enterprises, can provide tailored solution to business specific needs (contact Sales)

(Key Innovative Features)

3 Ways to create 3D assets offered by Glinda AIMI

Here's the quick walkthrough of how to Generate assets with a brand-new way

Glinda Scan App: Scan objects or spaces with the Glinda Scan app to generate 3D assets quickly . 3D conversion: Using 3D conversion feature with Gen AI on sequentially captured photos. Import-Add assets: Users can upload their existing 3D models directly to the platform.

No downloads, No-code, All in the browser!

Built and edit your XR content with our all-in-one Web XR Content Creator. No downloads, No-code, just all in the browser.

3D Editing AI-assistant Add assets, built-in template library

Stand out your XR experience in My Showroom

Businesses can create 3D assets in Glinda App and upload them to 'Content Creator' under Glinda AIMI platform to experience Web based XR editing with no installation required. Finally, you can publish your content easily and faster in My showroom.

SOURCE Visualsyn