Visualsyn's Glinda AIMI Recognized with CES Innovation Award 2025

LAS VEGAS and SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visualsyn, a Korean XR production startup, announced today that its AI-driven 3D content creation platform Glinda AIMI has been recognized with a CES Innovation Award 2025. This is the second consecutive year it has received the award, and this year the platform is an Honoree in the Mobile Device, Accessories & Apps category. Glinda AIMI focuses on streamlining XR workflows to make AI and 3D content creation more broadly accessible and affordable.

To learn more about Glinda AIMI, visit Visualsyn at CES 2025 (Jan. 7-10, 2025), Venetian Expo, Hall G - 60845.

"After being an Honoree at this past CES, we're thrilled that our innovation has once again been recognized globally with a CES Innovation Award 2025," said CEO JunPyo Hong and CTO Jason Kim of Visualsyn. "We are committed to unleashing the tremendous potential of XR platforms for all types of businesses while expanding our reach to companies around the world."

Democratizing XR Content Creation for Everyone

Most available XR content creation platforms are costly and technically complex, but Glinda AIMI is transforming the market landscape by offering a single streamlined workflow—from 3D asset generation to content editing and publishing. Across industries, this all-in-one platform provides businesses with cost-effective and time-efficient solutions tailored to their XR content needs, making Glinda AIMI the best way to create "User-Generated Content for Business."

Key Innovations & New Features

Visualsyn has developed several key innovations and novel features on Glinda AIMI:

Revolutionizing AI with On-Device Processing: The platform introduces a breakthrough service that performs AI-driven functions directly on a user's device using embedded NPUs and GPUs, eliminating the need for backend cloud server traffic and making XR content creation faster and more affordable.

The platform introduces a breakthrough service that performs AI-driven functions directly on a user's device using embedded NPUs and GPUs, eliminating the need for backend cloud server traffic and making XR content creation faster and more affordable. Empowering Creativity with Generative AI : Glinda AIMI's Generative AI tools empower users to create diverse assets—including 3D models, images, and audio—tailored to their specific needs. These assets can be customized using the platform's Asset Editor, combining creative flexibility with originality and copyright protection. This synergy enhances individual creativity, enabling users to produce unique, high-quality content effortlessly.

: Glinda AIMI's Generative AI tools empower users to create diverse assets—including 3D models, images, and audio—tailored to their specific needs. These assets can be customized using the platform's Asset Editor, combining creative flexibility with originality and copyright protection. This synergy enhances individual creativity, enabling users to produce unique, high-quality content effortlessly. Simplifying XR Content Editing with Amending AI: Editing XR content has traditionally been complex, but Glinda AIMI's Amending AI feature simplifies this process. The platform's AI technology automatically recognizes and processes objects in scanned 3D models, generating bounding boxes and using inpainting to recreate textures when needed. This intelligent automation streamlines complex editing tasks, improving both usability and productivity, even for non-experts.

The Glinda AIMI Trial Version will be rolled out by the end of 2024. For more information, please visit: www.visualsyn.com

Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1XjVBZc7I2duBpuKuaMGmUhElQ_i-Jf9i/view

Whitepaper: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/visualsyn_streamline-your-xr-content-creation-process-activity-7262328068608831488-yMLr/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop

About Visualsyn

Founded in 2020, Visualsyn is the XR startup behind the platform Glinda AIMI, which streamlines the entire content creation process from 3D asset generation to content editing and publishing, all within a single AI-powered workflow. This technology empowers users to create, edit, and publish immersive content with ease and speed, using AI-driven tools like mobile 3D scanning and generative AI for instant asset creation. By reducing cloud reliance, Glinda AIMI offers fast, affordable, and secure XR solutions for industries like proptech, retail, vehicles, furniture, home appliances, and other 3D, virtual-centric businesses. The platform has been recognized as an Honoree of a CES Innovation Award 2024 (Web3 & Metaverse Technologies) and was selected as a finalist pitch for the Extended Reality & Web3 category at SXSW 2024. Lastly, Visualsyn recently established an incorporated company in Austin, Texas, paving the way to scale up its business globally and solidify trust in its next growth stage.

