VISURE SOLUTIONS INTEGRATING AI TECHNOLOGY INTO COMPANY'S ALM PLATFORM

Pioneering Role Will Enable More Effective Management of Requirements Processes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visure Solutions, a leading provider of Requirements Management ALM (Application Lifecycle Management) software, has announced that it is taking a pioneering role in integrating AI technology into its products. The move will significantly enhance the capability of Visure's products, leading the way for the next generation of Requirements Management tools.

The integration of AI technology into Visure's Requirements Management ALM platform will enable users to extract deeper insights from their projects, allowing for more effective and efficient management of requirements processes. The new technology will allow users to identify potential issues in real-time, mitigating risks and increasing productivity. With the new capabilities, Visure's software can now provide predictive analytics support to minimize rework, optimize cost and performance, and enable decision-making to be based on data-driven insights.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of innovation in the Requirements Management space," said Visure Solutions CEO Dr. Moustapha Tadlaoui. "Our integration of AI technology will revolutionize how the industry approaches the entire requirements management process. We envision a seamless integration of our platform with multiple tools, processes, and people, helping the business user take a more strategic role in the requirements management process."

"This is a crucial step forward in providing our clients with the highest level of service and capabilities that will revolutionize their work processes, and ultimately lead to better business outcomes," said Dr. Tadlaoui.

The integration of AI technology into Visure's Requirements Management Software will provide businesses with a host of benefits, including improved accuracy and efficiency in identifying and managing project requirements, faster processing and analysis of data, better collaboration and communication among project stakeholders, more effective decision making based on real-time data insights, and a more forward-thinking and strategic approach to software development. AI can also help to automate manual tasks, generate requirements, create test cases, reduce human errors, and enhance overall project productivity and performance. This can ultimately lead to reduced costs, faster time-to-market, and improved customer satisfaction.

Visure's CTO, Fernando Valera, will host a webinar on Thursday, June 15th at 11:00am EST . that will discuss the aforementioned benefits. Here's a teaser of what you can expect and how AI will impact the requirements management process.

Writing Requirements Test Cases

Writing requirements and test cases manually can be a tedious and error-prone task, but it is essential to ensure that the system meets the specified requirements. Visure's AI integration can simplify this process by automatically generating test cases from the system's requirements.

Writing Requirements

Writing requirements can be a time-consuming task that demands much effort and attention to detail. However, Visure's AI integration can aid in automating this process. By using existing data and best practices, the integration suggests requirements.

Suggesting Requirements Corrections

Visure's AI integration can assist in identifying and suggesting corrections for potential errors in requirements despite best intentions and careful review. This can help ensure that the requirements are comprehensive and accurate.

Automatically Generate Requirements

Generating requirements is another crucial component of requirements management. Visure's AI integration can help streamline this process by automatically generating requirements for technical systems, including functional and non-functional requirements.

Analyze the Quality of Requirements

Visure's AI integration can streamline the process of analyzing requirement quality, which is a meticulous task that demands expertise and attention to detail. With the integration of AI, potential errors or inconsistencies in the requirements can be automatically identified and suggestions for improvement can be provided.

Automatically Generate Requirements for a Given Requirement

The AI integration can automatically generate requirements, steps, and expected results for a given requirement. This feature can make the development process more efficient by ensuring that each requirement is detailed and complete.

Suggest Compliance Standards for a Given Industry

To ensure compliance for a development project, it is crucial to adhere to industry standards. Visure's AI integration can assist in achieving compliance by recommending the relevant standards for the system to comply with based on the specific industry.

By leveraging Dr. Tadlaoui added that with AI technology, organizations can save time and effort while ensuring that their requirements are accurate, comprehensive, and comply with industry standards.

"With Visure's AI integration, requirements management can become a more efficient and effective process, allowing organizations to stay ahead of the curve in today's fast-paced technological landscape," said Tadlaoui. "Implementing AI technology in requirements management can revolutionize product development and set the stage for new and innovative ways of building products and systems."

You can learn more about how this unique integration works and how your organization can leverage AI technology to accelerate your requirements management process in a webinar taking place on Thursday, June 15th, 2023 at 11:00am EST.

( https://visuresolutions.com/webinars/leveraging-ai-to-optimize-requirements-management )

About Visure Solutions

Established in 2002, Visure Solutions is a leading requirement management ALM company providing specialized, innovative and user-friendly solutions to implement efficient requirements management processes, aimed at guaranteeing the highest quality in the development of our clients' products, systems and services. Visure's all-in-one requirements management ALM platform supports requirements management, test management, bug and issue tracking, change management, risk management collaboration management, quality management, variant management, configuration management and compliance management.

The company's solutions are used across various industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, banking and finance, medical devices, energy and nuclear, oil and gas, robotics and industrial automation. Visure is also a worldwide certified IREB (International Requirements Engineering Board) trainer of CPRE (Certified Professional for Requirements Engineering) by the IREB. Please visit https://visuresolutions.com/ .

