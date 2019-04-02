VisuWell Advances UAMS e-Link Telemedicine Network

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisuWell, the industry leader in enterprise telemedicine solutions, announces a partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Institute for Digital Health & Innovation and UAMS e-Link. This partnership will enable and empower e-Link members and their patient populations, while increasing and easing accessibility to millions of consumer homes and workplaces.

"The adoption of VisuWell will position UAMS to form new and deepen existing partnerships with healthcare systems outside of UAMS by expanding direct-to-consumer telemedical care, with a special focus on areas of great need, like the Delta," said Curtis Lowery, M.D., director of the UAMS Institute for Digital Health & Innovation. "We are going to do more things outside of the hospital and office and integrate patient care into people's everyday lives. Our fully integrated solution will bring a new level of convenience for patients and providers."

As patients continue to receive increased levels of convenience through technological applications in other industries, there is increasing pressure for healthcare to meet this demand. The VisuWell platform maintains a mobile-first architecture that is browser-deployed, device agnostic, and plugin-free, creating an unparalleled patient experience.

"In view of ATA19, our team is thrilled that UAMS has found value in utilizing the VisuWell platform to provide better healthcare access to patients across Arkansas," said VisuWell CEO, Sam Johnson. "The VisuWell platform is a scalable solution that adapts to workflows throughout health systems and provider groups, allowing for the deployment of specific initiatives and goals associated with various sub-organizations and locations. VisuWell is also acting as the technical bridge that connects consumer devices and other healthcare providers with existing UAMS telemedicine infrastructure."

About VisuWell

VisuWell is the leader in patient-centered telemedicine offering an easy-to-use, cloud-based platform that improves access to care through the integration of consumer devices, clinical monitoring peripherals, EHR platforms, and standards-based SIP infrastructure & endpoints. The VisuWell platform utilizes a flexible SaaS-delivery model enabling health systems and provider groups to meet consumer demand while improving outcomes and increasing efficiency. Learn more by visiting visuwell.io , and the company's telemedicine resources page that includes guides and white papers, as well as an in-depth review of telemedicine reimbursement .

