VisuWell Appoints New Director of Human Resources to Lead Diversity Initiatives

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisuWell, the industry leader in enterprise telemedicine, announces the appointment of Toccara Gould-Cunningham to Director of Human Resources, leading the company's community, diversity, and employee initiatives. As VisuWell escalates its community engagement, including extending patient resources and partnerships, Toccara will lead all components of VisuWell's human resource projects. Toccara will implement internal training programs, organize operational restructuring, and design diversity initiatives to further promote organization-wide inclusion.

Toccara joins VisuWell as a Six Sigma trained, Certified Diversity Professional with extensive healthcare experience. Prior to VisuWell, Toccara spent six years with the Bridgestone Americas Group where she specialized in team building, employee training, and benefits management. With extensive diversity training and a passion for developing positive company cultures, Toccara aims to build VisuWell's human resource and operational systems to meet their short and long-term goals.

"Toccara's expertise in human resources, process management, and diversity training is an ideal fit for VisuWell's objectives," said Gerry Andrady, CEO at VisuWell. "We want to capitalize on opportunities to engage with the communities we serve more intentionally while building our internal culture and diversity programs. I look forward to Toccara leading VisuWell in connecting with the organizations we serve as they care for patients in the most effective ways possible."

"VisuWell is on the cusp of expansive growth, and in a unique position to engage in meaningful cultural and diversity opportunities", said Toccara Gould-Cunningham. "I was very impressed with the VisuWell team's commitment to the people they serve and how they respect one another. I'm excited to join the team and contribute to the needs of employees and patients alike."

About VisuWell

VisuWell is the leader in patient-centered, innovative, and affordable virtual care solutions. The VisuWell platform is an easy-to-use, enterprise-ready, browser-deployed technology increasing healthcare access for health systems, ambulatory care organizations, and payors. VisuWell offers patients and providers a comprehensive telehealth experience for consults, triage, telemedicine visits, and remote patient monitoring over a wide variety of use cases and environments. VisuWell enables care organizations to utilize their own provider networks to offer easy-to-access, high-quality care. The VisuWell platform creates a tailored virtual experience accommodating 35+ use cases serving thousands of locations and helping millions of people to see healthcare differently. Learn more by visiting visuwell.io .

SOURCE VisuWell

Related Links

www.visuwell.io

