VisuWell Attracts New Funding Round To Fuel Growth

Driven by rising costs and increasing demand, healthcare providers are experiencing a shift in how they are required to deliver care. These changes in the healthcare environment created a need for VisuWell's virtual care platform, which is designed to optimize access and decrease the cost of care delivery.

VisuWell CEO Sam Johnson said, "Leading up to the American Telemedicine Association conference in early May, we are pleased to have the growth capital ready to take full advantage of new market opportunities that are increasingly presented to us. This capital will allow the company to acquire new business, service it at top levels and continue building innovations that our customers need to stay ahead of their own competitive curve."

Point Judith Capital (PJC), known for its success with healthcare and technology products such as GetWellNetwork, Nest and Expensify, congratulated VisuWell on the completion of the raise. "We are increasingly optimistic about the momentum and success that VisuWell is experiencing," said Mike Cunningham, principal for PJC. "It's nice to see a fresh perspective on telemedicine that goes beyond just video visits. VisuWell's innovations promise to be game changers in optimizing provider networks of all sizes."

Sam Johnson said, "If you look 'under the hood,' many of the new telemedicine programs you see arriving on the scene today are powered by VisuWell. We want to be known for enabling healthcare organizations to easily and affordably establish successful telehealth programs of all types and targets. Providing this pathway to healthcare is a meaningful contribution that our team members get really excited about."

About VisuWell

VisuWell's mission is to provide elegant platforms that allow healthcare organizations of all types to deliver continuity of care and improved access to health services by equipping practitioners and their patients with a convenient and effective platform for virtual care delivery. VisuWell is built on a SaaS delivery model and is the most reliable solution in telemedicine today. Learn more at https://visuwell.io/

