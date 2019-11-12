VisuWell Now Available on Epic App Orchard Marketplace

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VisuWell, the industry leader in enterprise telemedicine solutions, announces the VisuWell solution is now listed on Epic App Orchard. As a premier integrated telemedicine solution, the VisuWell App will enable virtual encounters within the provider's Epic account and the patient's MyChart portal, providing increased convenience for both patients and their providers.

Today's mobile technology advancements continue to offer consumers opportunities to engage in non-traditional ways, creating pressure for healthcare to meet patient expectations generated by other industries. VisuWell's patient-centric approach encourages healthcare organizations to leverage existing provider groups with the goal of meeting growing patient demand, reducing patient leakage and promoting continuity of care.

"The addition of the VisuWell solution on the App Orchard is an important step for our company given the importance of EHR integration in today's healthcare landscape," said VisuWell CEO, Sam Johnson. "The VisuWell platform offers a scalable, enterprise-wide solution that adapts to various workflows throughout health organizations, which allows for the deployment of case-specific initiatives and goals associated with complex care coordination. We look forward to bringing additional value as an integrated option for Epic users."

VisuWell offers advanced solutions beyond video sessions, including virtual patient triage and intake routing. The platform additionally provides extensive integration options for devices such as the Littmann Stethoscope, Horus Scope, Pan-Tilt-Zoom cameras, legacy SIP endpoints, telemedicine carts and other clinical devices. VisuWell maintains a mobile-first, device-agnostic architecture, delivering an unparalleled patient experience.

About VisuWell

VisuWell is the leader in patient-centered telemedicine offering an easy-to-use, cloud-based platform that improves access to care through the integration of consumer devices and clinical monitoring peripherals. The VisuWell platform utilizes a flexible SaaS-delivery model enabling health systems and provider groups to meet consumer demand while improving outcomes and increasing efficiency. Learn more by visiting visuwell.io , and the company's telemedicine resources page that includes guides and white papers, as well as an in-depth review of telemedicine reimbursement .

Epic, Hyperspace, and MyChart are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

