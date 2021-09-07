VisuWell Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Expand Advanced Virtual Care Solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VisuWell, a provider of innovative, enterprise-ready virtual care solutions, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , this newly integrated application is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to expand virtual care access through real-time video, live chat, and store-and-forward options, with an advanced feature suite that is scalable for any organization type. VisuWell serves healthcare organizations nationwide, supporting over 35 unique virtual care workflows, ranging from scheduled ambulatory visits to emergent care.

"At VisuWell, we're focused on the evolution of the next generation of virtual care software, extending beyond high-level telehealth connections to address the diverse, complex needs of our customers and their patients," said VisuWell CEO, Gerry Andrady. "We engage in this process by building deep integrations with best-in-class EMRs. We are proud to take the next step by partnering with athenahealth's Marketplace Program and helping their customers deliver a data-driven virtual care experience for their providers and their patients."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, VisuWell joins a community of innovative, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about VisuWell's new integrated application, please visit VisuWell's product listing page on the Marketplace or https://marketplace.athenahealth.com/product/visuwell.

About VisuWell

VisuWell is the leader in patient-centered, innovative, and affordable virtual care solutions. The VisuWell platform is an easy-to-use, enterprise-ready, browser-deployed technology increasing healthcare access for health systems, ambulatory care organizations, and payors. VisuWell offers patients and providers a comprehensive telehealth experience for consults, triage, telemedicine visits, and remote patient monitoring over a wide variety of use cases and environments. VisuWell enables care organizations to utilize their own provider networks to offer easy-to-access, high-quality care. The VisuWell platform creates a tailored virtual experience accommodating 35+ use cases serving thousands of locations and helping millions of people to see healthcare differently. Learn more by visiting visuwell.io.

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

