Vit-Best Nutrition Hires Chief Growth Officer

News provided by

Vit-Best Nutrition

12 Sep, 2023, 11:01 ET

Day Gooch to Join Vit-Best Nutrition and Its Supplement Brand, Doctor's Best, to Support Expansion

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vit-Best Nutrition, a top contract manufacturer for the nutritional supplement industry, and Doctor's Best, its leading nutritional supplement brand, announced today their appointment of Day Gooch as Chief Growth Officer. A seasoned executive in the health and wellness space, Gooch led strategic partnerships, talent management, operations, and merchandising for some of the nation's largest retailers.

Continue Reading
Vit-Best Nutrition, a top contract manufacturer for the nutritional supplement industry, and Doctor’s Best, its leading nutritional supplement brand, announced their appointment of Day Gooch as Chief Growth Officer.
Vit-Best Nutrition, a top contract manufacturer for the nutritional supplement industry, and Doctor’s Best, its leading nutritional supplement brand, announced their appointment of Day Gooch as Chief Growth Officer.

The new hire supports the companies' upcoming growth initiatives to broaden their current offerings and deliver upon their mission of providing the finest supplements to an increasing consumer base. In his new role, Gooch will be responsible for sales to the nation's leading retailers and developing new opportunities for the Doctor's Best brand.

"Gooch's impressive track record proves him to be an innovative leader, with keen industry insight, who can develop lasting relationships to take us to our next stage of growth," said Gale Bensussen, CEO of Doctor's Best. "We are confident that his skills and expertise, as well as his leadership style, will fuse well with our team."

Gooch joins the team with decades of experience in brand-building and operational management, most recently with the Vitamin Shoppe, where he led quality and commercialization, as well as merchandising and space planning. During his tenure at Sam's Club, Gooch managed vendor relationships for their health and wellness verticals and was responsible for sales, margin, and inventory. Gooch spent more than a decade with Walmart, leading the team responsible for recruiting pharmacists and optometrists for over 2,000 locations. Gooch holds a Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Arizona and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.

"Vit-Best and Doctor's Best have both built a reputation for quality and consistency and are considered the gold standard in the natural supplement industry," said Gooch. "I am honored to join this dedicated team and uphold the brands' exceptional reputations while developing new opportunities to grow our offerings and bring new customers into the fold."

Gooch officially joins the team this month and will report directly to Bensussen. For more information on Vit-Best Nutrition, please visit vit-best.com, and for Doctor's Best, please visit drbvitamins.com.

Vit-Best Nutrition is a fully integrated contract manufacturer for the nutritional supplements industry, with a global distribution in more than 180 countries. Founded nearly 70 years ago, Vit-Best shares a common goal with its supplement brand, Doctor's Best, to help people live their lives younger and longer through good nutrition. Extensive research on the latest in nutrition science and technology goes into each product manufactured by Vit-Best to help deliver the best nutritional supplements on the market. Vit-Best Nutrition fully complies with all applicable regulatory licensing organizations, holds USP and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certifications, and supports the industry's voluntary programs to ensure the highest quality production standards. Based in Tustin, California, Vit-Best Nutrition offers a multi-facility campus that provides formulation, manufacturing, quality assurance, branding, packaging, and distribution all in one location. For more information, please visit vit-best.com.  

Doctor's Best is a leading, science-based nutritional supplement company driven by a mission to empower families to lead a healthy lifestyle and thrive outside the doctor's office. Founded by a physician more than 30 years ago, Doctor's Best offers more than 200 products. It has built a stellar reputation in the nutritional supplement industry for utilizing branded ingredients, demonstrating proven potency, safety, and clinically studied efficacy. All Doctor's Best products are manufactured and rigorously tested exclusively at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) certified manufacturing facilities in the United States. Based in Tustin, California, Doctor's Best products are sold on retail sites such as Amazon and iHerb, as well as in major retailers and specialty chains, including Walmart and Sprouts. For more information, please visit drbvitamins.com.

Media Contact: 
Marissa Buntz
[email protected]

SOURCE Vit-Best Nutrition

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.