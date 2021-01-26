vit™ Brand Launch Brings Value And Accessibility To The Wellness Space With $10, Clean-Label Supplements Available Now On Amazon

"This past year could be considered a referendum on personal health and self-care," noted Mick Burchfield, General Manager for vit health. "We created the vit supplement line to offer a manageable and easy shift towards wellness, especially when used in tandem with other lifestyle improvements. Pandemic impacts and restrictions have taken a toll on our mood, energy and wellbeing. We feel that, now more than ever, everyone should have access to quality supplements. That was a big part of the impetus behind the creation of the vit brand."

The new vit launch features:

Pocketful of Sunshine , with 2,000 IU of immune-boosting vegan Vitamin D3, healthy Omegas and energizing essential oils Lemon, Orange, Rosemary and Clove

, with 2,000 IU of immune-boosting vegan Vitamin D3, healthy Omegas and energizing essential oils Lemon, Orange, Rosemary and Clove Beyond Gorgeous , formulated with 5,000 mcg of Biotin and antioxidant-packed Vitamin C and Argan oil for radiant skin, luscious hair and strong nails

, formulated with 5,000 mcg of Biotin and antioxidant-packed Vitamin C and Argan oil for radiant skin, luscious hair and strong nails Cloud Nine , a blend of B vitamins and calming adaptogens Ashwagandha, Eleuthero and Schisandra to improve the body's response to daily physical and mental stressors

, a blend of B vitamins and calming adaptogens Ashwagandha, Eleuthero and Schisandra to improve the body's response to daily physical and mental stressors Hearts and Minds with pure, sustainable Omega-3 Fish Oil, EPA & DHA to promote healthy heart and brain function

with pure, sustainable Omega-3 Fish Oil, EPA & DHA to promote healthy heart and brain function In the Zone, a botanical blend of Ginseng and natural caffeine from Coffee Bean and Green Tea extracts, as well as Gotu Kola to provide steady energy and boost productivity

The vit team worked with nutritionists and scientists to prioritize ingredients with clinical backing and proven efficacy. Ingredients undergo a tough screening process to ensure only the best are used for formulations. In addition to extensive internal quality testing, all label claims are verified by a third-party laboratory.

"Really this is about nutrition equity. Recent research is showing that we cannot necessarily eat our way to optimized nutrient levels," added Burchfield. "Consumers should know that the efforts toward a healthier lifestyle need not be a drastic and expensive overhaul. We want vit to be part of those easy shifts, especially with those communities that have been hardest hit this last year."

All vit products are non-GMO, and made without synthetic colors, artificial flavors, preservatives, or fillers. They are also vegan using 100% plant-based softgels in place of animal-derived gelatin, commonly used by other brands (the only non-vegan exception is the Hearts & Minds fish oil supplement). Each vit bottle features vibrantly colored labels - that visually connects with the core benefit - and a clear bottle that displays the gem-like softgels.

To learn more about vit – go to https://www.vit-health.com/.

ABOUT vit™ Vitamins & Supplements

vit™ is a new vitamin brand developed to give consumers access to better wellness standards through high-quality, affordable products that support personal health goals. With our brand ethos "wellness made easy," we are on a mission to democratize supplements because everyone should be able to upgrade their wellness regimen with products that perform but don't come with a huge price-tag.

By manufacturing 100% of the supplements in-house and engaging with customers directly, vit makes products with the same top-quality ingredients as other premium brands at a fraction of the price. Manufactured in the USA, vit vitamins include distinctive features such as optimally dosed, easy-to-swallow and highly bioavailable softgels and are always non-GMO, with no artificial flavors, fillers, synthetic colors or preservatives. Each vit bottle offers a 30-day supply for $10.

