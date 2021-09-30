Vita Inclinata Bolsters Industrial and Construction Focus with the Addition of David Lee as Director of U.S. Industrial Sales

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON , Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced the addition of David Lee as Director of U.S. Industrial Sales. Lee joins the company after a year on Vita's board of advisors and brings an unparalleled crane and safety skill set that promotes instant industry recognition and a deep understanding of the unique challenges crane professionals face when stabilizing loads.

David Lee joins Vita Inclinata as Director of U.S. Industrial Sales

Lee will leverage his experience as a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 701, and as a several times over, certified safety professional, to underscore Vita's specific lift system advantages regarding mitigating the operational hazards of navigating and placing loads.

"David's experience gives him instant respect and credibility with our target market so that he may have the sensitive safety conversations needed to explain our advantages," said Vita Inclinata, CEO, Caleb Carr. "We welcome him to the Vita family and look forward to his contributions that will enhance our sales efforts to the industrial industry."

Lee brings nearly a decade of tower crane experience to Vita—at a time period where new cranes such as the Spyder, Jekko, and JMG cranes arrive on the market and experienced skilled labor shortages hamper the construction industry. Prior to joining the company, he held the position of national wholesale accounts manager at Leavitt Cranes, where he developed and nurtured construction-related relationships throughout the globe. In addition to Leavitt Cranes, Lee was previously employed at NessCampbell Crane + Rigging where he served as a tower crane operating engineer responsible for the day-to-day functions of his team and also served at JE Dunn Construction as both a tower and mobile crane operating engineer, where he performed general crane operations and safety inspections.

"Being in the crane and equipment industry for nearly a decade gives me an intuitive understanding of the applications and dangers crane operators face, making me an ideal representative and subject matter expert," said Lee. "The stability system technology Vita brings to the construction industry will help all operators mitigate the risks of incursions and adjust more quickly to new types of cranes and applications. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge for the safety of my construction colleagues."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Vita Inclinata

Related Links

http://www.vitatech.co

