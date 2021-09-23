Vita Inclinata Expands Support for U.S. Army National Guard with the Addition of Retired Army Brigadier General, J. Ray Davis, as Senior Advisor

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced BG (ret) J. Ray Davis, U.S. Army, has joined the company as Senior Advisor, Army National Guard Affairs. Davis' appointment underscores Vita's commitment to helping the nation's armed forces heighten mission safety and closely follows the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Garry Dean , U.S. Air Force, as Senior Advisor, National Guard, and Reserve Affairs.

BG (ret) J. Ray Davis, U.S. Army, joins Vita Inclinata as Senior Advisor, Army National Guard Affairs Vita Inclinata

Davis will leverage his proven experience in the Army National Guard and as an experienced Army aviator with 2,500 hours of helicopter flight time, to help Vita better understand Army Guard and Aviation affairs as well as match their needs to the company's specific military and government product offerings .

"Ray's multiple deployments commanding MEDEVAC missions gives him a unique perspective on the risk associated with hoist missions," said Vita Inclinata, CEO, Caleb Carr. "We are privileged to welcome Ray to our team and look forward to gaining his perspective as we pursue our goal of supplying Vita's Rescue System technology to our warfighters."

As a United States Army Brigadier General (Ret), Davis brings over three decades of senior executive strategic leadership, as well as extensive work in aviation operations to Vita. In addition to his advisory role with Vita, Davis serves as vice president of Business Development at Rolls-Royce and is a member of the Board of Advisors at Lulius Innovation, an information and technology services company. Davis' past military experience includes being a military officer at ARNG 68X Workgroup and South Carolina Army National Guard (SCARNG) in addition to his position as commander at the 1-151 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion.

"After seeing Vita's stabilizing technology in action, I have no doubt this can immediately impact aviation safety and mitigate rescue mission risks," Davis said. "My military experience provides me with unique insights to allow this life-saving technology to be recognized with Army requirements."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Vita Inclinata

Related Links

http://www.vitatech.co

