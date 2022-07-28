Vita Inclinata Expands Vita Rescue System (VRS) Sales to Africa and South America Through United Aero Group (UAG) Partnership

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced a partnership with United Aero Group (UAG), an OEM authorized independent service provider focused on rotary support for both commercial and military customers around the world. The partnership will enable UAG to resell the Vita Rescue System (VRS) to search and rescue/combat search and rescue/emergency medical services (SAR/CSAR/EMS) customers who operate hoist-equipped aircraft throughout Africa and South America. UAG views the VRS as a critical life-saving tool paramount to helping these specific customers save lives.

Vita Rescue System Under A Black Hawk Helicopter

UAG is a General Electric service provider of engine spare parts and the exclusive Sikorsky S-61 distributor with over 6,000 line items of available inventory. The team is an expert in repairs, supply chain management, and significant logistics capabilities. Its customers operate helicopters worldwide in the energy and power and utility restricted category, firefighting, search and rescue, and military sectors.

The VRS enables helicopter crews greater speed, safety, and control on hoisting operations, allowing them to complete hoists four times faster than traditional taglines. Vita offers the only life-saving solution of its kind that will enable UAG to enter a new market with the potential to realize millions of added revenue dollars annually.

"Our teams recognize that offering the VRS through the UAG marketplace of customers is a win-win relationship for both companies," said Jamie Gelder, UAG President and CEO of UAG. "It will also propel market penetration to a customer base eager to learn more about this exciting product line."

"We are excited to be partnering with such a respected company within the aviation community," said Caleb Carr, President, and CEO of Vita. "The agreement represents an important channel to get a faster and more efficient means of helicopter rescue into the hands of those who require new life-saving innovations."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co.

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers, on behalf of Vita

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

[email protected]

Craig Dempsey, on behalf of UAG

United Aero Group (UAG)

[email protected]

SOURCE Vita Inclinata