Vita Inclinata Ramps Up Production to Meet Global Demand for Its Rescue and Load Stabilization Technology

Company Embraces Innovative Manufacturing Processes To Avoid Supply Chain Constraints

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision aerospace and industrial stabilization devices, today announced the company has quadrupled its manufacturing lines and added extra shifts to meet the global demand for its rescue and load stabilization technologies. Vita's aggressive production expansion is in response to demand from all branches of the U.S. Military as well as global interest from Chile, Japan, Portugal, and Ukraine.

Vita scales up production of their load stability systems.

The elevated output from the manufacturing expansion will enhance Vita's capabilities to fulfill larger-scale orders on a global scale. Most notably, The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has requested 30 Vita Rescue Systems after Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita, made a personal mission into the war zone to donate and train Ukrainian helicopter crews on his state-of-the-art rescue technology. Experience Carr's heroic Ukraine journey via his video and blog chronicle: https://bit.ly/3PcAx4p .

In response to the demand for Vita's technology, the company has dramatically increased its manufacturing capacity and also embraced vertical supply chain integration principles to reduce costs and provide the company with greater control of its product assembly. These measures include using 3D printers to produce components, the use of mobile tablets to manage workflows quicker, and licensing various technologies that were previously outsourced to third parties.

"Technology that improves worker safety or ensures a positive outcome from a search and rescue mission should be ubiquitous," Carr said. "Vita is making it our mission to meet the need of every organization who expresses interest in our technology by broadening our capacity to quicken the pace at which it can be deployed to save lives."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

