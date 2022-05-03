Vita Inclinata Rapidly Expands Industrial Sales Leadership

Joe Maslizek, Previous VP of Sales of Manitowoc, and Beth Courtwright Join the Company to Scale the Sales of the Vita Lifting System for Crane Load Stabilization

BROOMFIELD, Colo., and WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of precision crane load stabilization, announced today the appointments of Joe Maslizek and Beth Courtwright as EVP of Industrial Business and Director of Industrial Sales respectively. The new positions underscore Vita's rapid growth in the industrial market as more construction organizations select the Vita Lifting System to give crane operators precision and control over load placements while elevating worker safety.

"As construction companies emphasize safe crane operations and the need for crane efficiencies, Vita is experiencing an increase in rapid sales demand for our Vita Lifting System," said Caleb Carr, CEO of Vita. "The additions of Courtwright and Maslizek will enhance our senior sales team to enable us to further penetrate the industrial markets and deploy our life-saving technology."

Beth Courtwright will assume the responsibility of Director of Industrial Sales. Before joining Vita, Courtwright held the position of Senior Director of Construction & Manufacturing Sales at Triax Technologies SaaS IoT Company, where she developed long-term strategic missions to drive growth within existing sales channels and new vertical markets—resulting in 12 percent month-over-month growth. Prior to Triax, she was employed by Guardair Corporation as Director of Sales, responsible for new business development and market expansion. In this position, Courtwright won the 2021 VPPA Safety Innovation Award for the OSHA Compliance Kit and helped advance the company to 15.95 percent growth. In addition, her industrial sales experience includes the National Sales Manager at Makita, the Sales Manager at NTN Bearing Corporation of America, and the Regional Sales Manager at Apex Tool Group.

Joe Maslizek will assume the responsibility of Executive Vice President of all Industrial Business. For most of Maslizek's four-decade career in the industrial industry, he was employed by the Manitowoc Company. At Manitowoc, Maslizek held the position of Senior Regional Business Executive and Vice President of Sales of Crawler and Hyd Cranes. Before these senior-level positions, he was the Director of major crane accounts for over a decade. Prior to joining Manitowoc, Maslizek held the position of Sales Manager at John Deere and Grove, where he led his sales team to the best results in the company's history to date and worked as the Crane Division Sales Manager, where he quadrupled sales and introduced the All Terrain cranes to the market.

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

