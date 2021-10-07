Vita Inclinata Replicates Helicopter Litter Rescues at AUSA 2021

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced the company's attendance at AUSA 2021 , Booth #625. At the booth, the company is inviting show attendees to experience the Vita Rescue System Litter Attachment , as they are strapped in and safely hoisted into the air to experience the system's stabilization capabilities. Witness the system's real-world capabilities in the Black Hawk helicopter rescue ops training race, legacy hoist vs. the Vita Rescue System video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hLi1y0b447M .

The Vita Rescue System Litter Attachment Under a Black Hawk Helicopter

The Association of the United States Army's Annual Meeting is the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America, taking place 11-13 October 2021, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center (WEWCC) in Washington, D.C. Vita's booth demonstration underscores the event's mission to highlight the capabilities of Army organizations and present a wide range of industry products and services. Vita works closely with the U.S. Military to carefully understand soldier touchpoints regarding helicopter-hoisted rescues and has developed the Vita Rescue System specifically to make operations faster, safer, and more precise.

"Our system attaches in less than a minute, weighs only 40 pounds, and can collapse into a compact unit that is easy to carry on helicopters—it's truly a first of its kind," said Vita Inclinata, CEO, Caleb Carr. "We are proud to be demonstrating this life-saving technology at such an important event."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

