Vita Inclinata Reports Strong 2021 Growth

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced the company's notable 2021 market growth. Highlights for the fiscal year-end December 31, 2021, that contributed to the company's growth include increasing headcount to 65 employees worldwide, introducing seven new products to the market—including the Vita Rescue System and Vita Lifting Systems for aerospace and industrial, respectively—and entering the international market of the United Arab Emirates.

Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware.

"Vita's impressive success is directly attributed to the collective passion of our talented team who have embraced the company's mission to save lives and effectively introduced our innovative technologies to search and rescue, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind turbines, oil and gas operations, and other organizations," said Caleb Carr, president, and CEO, Vita. "We look forward to expanding upon our 2021 success as we continue to evolve the manner in which helicopter rescues and crane lifts are conducted."

Throughout 2021, Vita met its aggressive product delivery schedule, introducing new life-saving technologies to the market, including:

The Vita Load Pilot , the original system that first allowed for stabilization of cargo under helicopters and evolved into a product that stabilizes loads under construction cranes. The technology was developed to replace taglines, which is an outdated and inferior method of controlling a load. The first system was purchased by HOLT in August 2021 .

, the original system that first allowed for stabilization of cargo under helicopters and evolved into a product that stabilizes loads under construction cranes. The technology was developed to replace taglines, which is an outdated and inferior method of controlling a load. The first system was purchased by HOLT in . The Vita Load Navigator, enables custom load-size configurations under cranes by attaching to a spreader bar system—making navigating loads faster, safer, and more precise. The first system was purchased by Trident Construction for 2022.

enables custom load-size configurations under cranes by attaching to a spreader bar system—making navigating loads faster, safer, and more precise. The first system was purchased by Trident Construction for 2022. The Vita Rescue System , attaches to litter baskets, bags, and other rescue systems to provide a safe operation from ground to helicopter, during litter insertion and patient extraction. The system speeds up operations by 300%, saving hover time and pilot fatigue as well as enabling more patients to be rescued when seconds count. The U.S. Army purchased 15 systems for 2022.

To support its growth, Vita nearly doubled its headcount, bringing the total number of employees to 65, as well as adding the following executives to its senior management team:

Carl Reidlin - VP of Federal Programs

Patrick Murphy - Board of Directors

- Board of Directors Will Roper - Board of Directors

- Board of Directors Steve Alesio - Board of Directors

- Board of Directors J. Ray Davis - Senior Advisor, Army National Guard Affairs

- Senior Advisor, Army National Guard Affairs David Lee - Director of U.S. Industrial Sales

Throughout the year, Vita's strong momentum continued to capture the attention of journalists and leading industry organizations, as the company was recognized by:

BizWest - Innovation of the Year Award

MarCom International - Gold Award in Film/Video (Government)

Association Of The U.S. Army (AUSA) - xTechSearch Winner

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Vita Inclinata