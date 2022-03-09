Vita Inclinata Selects Randy Gifford As EVP Of Operations

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and WASHINGTON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced Randy Gifford has joined the company as the Executive Vice President of Operations. As a member of the executive team, Gifford will help boost existing manufacturing and establish new global facilities to produce the company's Vita Load Navigator and Vita Rescue System . In addition, his leadership role in GE Aviation for accelerating edge processing technology, and aircraft connectivity SaaS solutions, are directly applicable to the future development of Vita's rescue and construction product lines.

Randy Gifford joins Vita as Executive Vice President of Operations.

Gifford brings an extensive background in establishing and growing global supply chains in support of manufacturing as well as product services. He will also leverage these skills to increase Vita's unit run rates while creating additional supplier networks to source lower-cost, high-quality materials and solidify long-term relationships to benefit the entire product life cycle.

"Randy Gifford's ability to consistently restructure supply chains, dramatically reduce costs, and provide customers with an elevated level of service are unique, proven skills," said Caleb Carr, CEO, Vita. "We are eager to begin working closely together and are confident his guidance will produce quick and impressive results."

Prior to joining Vita, Gifford held the position of Vice President of Service Engineering and Fulfillment at GE Aviation, where he was responsible for services engineering and delivery, purchasing, manufacturing, global operations, and AS9100 quality assurance. Before joining GE, he was founder and CEO at Going Elemental, where he established best global practices to support both existing product lines along with innovative new product introductions. In addition, Gifford was employed by Gates Corporation as Vice President of Strategy and President of Engineering and Services, fueling profitable growth and streamlining operations. He also held the position of Chief Supply Chain Officer at Philips, managing the global product and service supply chains for this $8B healthcare organization, and he was Founder and CEO of CFC Computers, Inc, (acquired by GE).

"I am excited to help Vita's amazing team continue to exceed customer expectations and achieve new financial goals around the world," Gifford said. "But more importantly—Vita's solutions save lives—and there is no better motivator to job performance than that."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Vita Inclinata