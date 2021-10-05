Vita Inclinata's Director of HR, Mark Hennessey, Selected by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) as New Chair of Colorado

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced the ESGR committee, a Department of Defense program, selected Mark Hennessey as the new ESGR Chair for Colorado . With more than one-third of the United States' military force serving in the Guard or Reserve, Hennessey will have a direct impact on these men and women, and their civilian employers. He joins 53 other chairs who oversee the ESGR mission in the 50 states, three territories, and the District of Columbia.

Vita Inclinata's Director of HR, Mark Hennessey, Selected As The New ESGR Chair for Colorado

ESGR develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws.

Colorado Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (COESGR) is a Department of Defense office, led and operated by dedicated volunteers and staff. Their mission is to gain and maintain employer support for Guard and Reserve service by recognizing outstanding support, increasing awareness of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994 (USERRA), resolving conflicts through mediation, and developing initiatives to increase employment opportunities for military service members and veterans.

"I have a deep respect for our Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, Coast Guard, and Guardians in our Guard and Reserve units," Hennessey said. "Vita's mission is building technology that helps ensure their safe return home and my position as ESGR Chair of Colorado is to make sure they don't have to worry about their civilian job while they are on duty."

The State Chair has a three-year term of service, renewable one time. More information about ESGR employer outreach programs and volunteer opportunities is available at www.esgr.mil .



About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin and adds safety and precision for rotor-wing and fixed-wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time, and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

For more information, contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

[email protected]

SOURCE Vita Inclinata