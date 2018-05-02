VITA LIBERATA Advanced Organics Introduces Invisi Foaming Tan Water

VITA LIBERATA's Invisi Foaming Tan Water is 90% organic, 100% clean and is designed to only tan the skin, not your bedsheets, towels or clothes. Created with VITA LIBERATA's signature Advoganic™ Technology, supercharged organic botanicals deliver deep hydration and skincare benefits resulting in the cleanest, natural glow. Applied with a mitt, Invisi Foaming Tan Water goes on smoothly without any guide color and develops into a beautiful natural glow within 4-6 hours. True to the VITA LIBERATA promise, Invisi Foaming Tan Water dries instantly, smells of nothing, has a natural color pay off and fades beautifully.

"Disrupting the tanning market with organic, non-toxic skin finishing solutions and innovative skin-enhancing technologies is at the core of what we do," said VITA LIBERATA CEO and Founder Alyson Hogg. "We are so proud of our proprietary Advoganic™ Technology found within Invisi Foaming Tan Water that enriches skin with organic ingredients encapsulated at their optimal potency. Our consumer is smart about her skincare choices and we are thrilled to offer her another innovative solution to meet her tanning needs in a clean fashion."

Invisi Foaming Tan Water's highly active formula protects skin against free radical damage and provides a healthy dose of antioxidants thanks to the inclusion of organic raspberry and gingko biloba ingredients. Together, they help maintain a beautiful, youthful complexion and defend against the signs of aging. Invisi Foaming Tan Water is available in three shades: Light/Medium, Medium/Dark and Dark. The product retails for $39 at sephora.com, ULTA Beauty, ulta.com and vitaliberata.com. #invisi @vitaliberata

ABOUT VITA LIBERATA ADVANCED ORGANICS

VITA LIBERATA Advanced Organics is a leading expert in skin finishing for all skin types and skin tones. Created in Ireland by Alyson Hogg, VITA LIBERATA became the world's first odourless tan in 2007 and the world's first non-toxic bronzing skin solution in 2011. VITA LIBERATA is committed to utilizing proprietary Advoganic™ Technology, which enables organic botanicals to perform at their highest levels of efficacy. The result is no-compromise products that are completely non-toxic, organic, free from parabens, alcohol and perfume. Fueled by innovation, VITA LIBERATA is the creator of first-of-its kind skin finishing Advoganic™ Technologies including pHenomenal 2-3 Week Tan, Trystal™ Minerals Self-Tanning Mineral Bronzer, Self Tan Dry Oil with SPF 50 and FABULOUS Odourless Non-Toxic Tan. VITA LIBERATA eliminates the pitfalls of traditional bronzing products by offering natural shades and a natural fade to suit all skin tones, a moisture locking system that offers 72 hours of deep skin hydration, formulas that dry on contact and organic ingredients that offer anti-age skin-enhancing benefits. VITA LIBERATA products are available at prestige retailers including ULTA Beauty, ulta.com, sephora.com, amazon.com, neimanmarcus.com, Nordstrom.com, Violet Grey, violetgrey.com, qvc.com and vitaliberata.com

