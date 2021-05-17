Vita Liberata Introduces How to Bronze Safely Campaign in Support of The Skin Cancer Foundation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Beauty, a division of Crown Laboratories, is proud to announce that Vita Liberata, the leader in the organic sunless tanning category, is reaffirming its unyielding commitment for safe alternatives to sun exposure.

This May, Vita Liberata is working with The Skin Cancer Foundation in support of Skin Cancer Awareness Month with its How to Bronze Safely campaign, which will promote education about the risks associated with sun exposure. Vita Liberata will donate $1 to The Skin Cancer Foundation for each Body Blur product sold worldwide in the month of May up to $25,000.

"We are so proud to support The Skin Cancer Foundation once again in full alignment with their life-saving work," says Silver Goodwin, Vita Liberata Brand Educator. "Vita Liberata has always championed creating products that give customers a healthy 'glow', which means looking and feeling great without the risk of harmful sun exposure. Our work with The Skin Cancer Foundation is a natural evolution of our brand principles and we look forward to partnering with our community to raise money and spread awareness."

Vita Liberata combines cutting edge skin chemistry with highly potent ingredients to deliver natural radiance and skin nourishing results. As part of the How to Bronze Safely campaign, Vita Liberata will be working with international experts and its own community of content creators to promote safe bronzing, starting with widespread education around the risks associated with sun exposure and the benefits of its award-winning proprietary formulas.

"As a board-certified dermatologist, I am excited about being a voice behind Vita Liberata's How to Bronze Safely campaign," says Dr. Kavita Mariwalla. "Skin cancer is the world's most common cancer, with an astounding five million people receiving treatments each year. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation is a proven carcinogen, which naturally occurs in the sun's rays. The challenge is that a lot of people crave a sun-kissed glow, especially in the warmer months, so they end up spending more time outside with less protection, which increases their exposure to harmful UVA and UVB rays. The How to Bronze Safely campaign is the perfect example of how a brand like Vita Liberata can provide valuable influence and resources that help protect the general public, while encouraging safe alternatives to otherwise risky activities."

Vita Liberata is available for purchase in-store at ULTA, Macy's, Blue Mercury and online at Amazon, Nordstrom, SkinStore, Dermstore, goop, Neiman Marcus, ASOS, and VIOLET GREY.

About Vita Liberata

Natural, Hydrating, Flawless.

Since the brand was founded in 2007, Vita Liberata has specialized in sunless tanning alternatives, promoting quality and organic formulas which are good for the skin. Vita Liberata uses the finest organic extracts in gentle formulas that nourish and care for your skin whilst you tan. They have been created to feel like nothing on your skin and fade beautifully, just like a natural sun tan. For more information, please visit https://www.vitaliberata.com/

The Skin Cancer Foundation

The Skin Cancer Foundation saves and improves lives by empowering people to take a proactive approach to daily sun protection and the early detection and treatment of skin cancer. The mission of the Foundation is to decrease the incidence of skin cancer through public and professional education and research. Since its inception in 1979, the Foundation has recommended following a complete sun protection regimen that includes seeking shade and covering up with clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses, in addition to daily sunscreen use. For more information, visit SkinCancer.org.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.