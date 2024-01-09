VITABLE HEALTH AND MISHE HEALTH UNITE TO EXPAND ACCESS TO SPECIALTY CARE FOR PHILADELPHIA

News provided by

Vitable Health

09 Jan, 2024, 21:20 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitable Health, an enhanced direct primary care company making healthcare accessible and affordable, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Mishe Health, a healthcare technology company with a provider network for specialty care and all-inclusive procedure bundles. This collaboration that launched in Philadelphia marks a significant milestone in health equity. Enabling Vitable Health members to seamlessly access specialty care through Mishe's extensive network of pre-vetted providers at transparent discounted prices.

Vitable's direct primary care program bridges the healthcare gap for so many in Philadelphia. And by partnering with Mishe to create a network of specialists, Vitable patients can now access high-performance providers at affordable rates, take advantage of empathetic financing options, and leverage case managers with scheduling and advocacy.

This strategic partnership addresses a critical need to extend accessible and affordable specialty care to patients in Philadelphia and is particularly timely as many individuals have lost Medicaid coverage due to post-pandemic program changes. Most uninsured and underinsured individuals frequently find themselves in a healthcare gap when specialist needs arise.

Vitable Health's CEO, Joseph Kitonga, expressed his enthusiasm about this collaboration, stating, "We are excited to build a stronger ecosystem together with a great partner like Mishe, and we aim to continue our mission to increase access to delightful, affordable health care to all people."

Vitable Health focuses on supporting the 43% of underinsured and uninsured workers in the U.S. by helping their employers provide exceptional health benefits to their employees with ease, while actively reducing employer healthcare costs. With the addition of Vitable's new Specialist Care Navigation, powered by Mishe, Vitable Health can now offer even more comprehensive care - from essential primary and preventative care services to affordable specialist care with flexible payment schedules.

Sidney Haitoff, Mishe's CEO, echoed the excitement - saying "this expansion ensures that patients can access high-value specialty care without the burden of exorbitant costs or surprises, fostering a healthier and more inclusive community, powered by Mishe. We're proud to align with partners like Vitable Health on a joint mission to simplify healthcare and expand access."

 For media inquiries, please contact:

Steven Baek
VP of Marketing
[email protected] 

SOURCE Vitable Health

