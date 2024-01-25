VITABLE HEALTH WELCOMES VANCE SIBLE AS HEAD OF TPA PARTNERSHIPS

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitable Health, a leading enhanced direct primary care built to reduce claims cost under self-funded groups, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Vance Sible, CSFS, RHU, HIA, as the Head of TPA Partnerships. In his new role, Vance will spearhead collaborations with Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), Stop-Loss companies, and Broker partners to help expand the reach of Vitable Health nationwide. Vitable's TPA and Stop-Loss partnerships will deliver active reductions in overall healthcare costs for self-insured employers while providing additional delightful health benefits to their members.

Vitable Health appoints Vance Sible, CSFS, RHU, HIA as the new Head of TPA Partnerships
Vitable Health appoints Vance Sible, CSFS, RHU, HIA as the new Head of TPA Partnerships

Vance Sible brings over 38 years of invaluable experience in the health insurance industry, specializing in senior leadership roles in sales and account management. His extensive career includes notable tenures at major carriers such as Cigna, United Healthcare, and Aetna. However, over the past two decades, Vance has dedicated his expertise to bringing innovative solutions to National and Regional TPAs, driven by his focus on delivering unique cost-containment solutions and customization for self-funded employers.

Vance Sible expressed his enthusiasm for the challenges and opportunities ahead, saying "I am thrilled to join Vitable Health and contribute to the advancement of enhanced direct primary care. The prospect of collaborating with TPAs, Stop-Loss companies, and Brokers aligns perfectly with my commitment to driving cost-effective and impactful healthcare strategies for employers."

Vance resides in New Jersey with his wife and family, including two daughters and two sons. He can be reached at [email protected].

About Vitable Health: Vitable Health is a leading direct primary care company that aims to provide delightful and affordable healthcare everyone can access. By simplifying health benefits for employers and supporting the under- or uninsured workforce, Vitable Health is making significant strides in ensuring that quality healthcare is within reach for all.

www.vitablehealth.com

Contact Information:
Steven Baek VP of Marketing
steven@vitablehealth.com

SOURCE Vitable Health

News Releases in Similar Topics

